During the inauguration this Monday, the new president of the United States, Donald Trump, referred to Spain as a supposed member of the BRICS, threatening to impose a 100% tariff on trade exchanges between our country and the United States.

The BRICS is the term with which, originally, a total of five countries with emerging economies are grouped together. In fact, its name is the composition of the acronyms of the five nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. However, since its founding in 2006, four other countries have joined this group, which are Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran.

Thus, Trump’s confusion was surely motivated by the ‘S’ in BRICS, mistakenly interpreting that That acronym corresponds to Spain (Spain, in English). The lapse culminated in the threat of a 100% tariff on trade between the United States and Spain.

Why was the BRICS group created?

In 2006, a group of four countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) that had economies with great potential formed the BRIC, a block that was consolidated in 2010 with the incorporation of South Africa and the name BRICS.

These countries with emerging economies They consolidated themselves as an alternative to the G7than the group of those nations that are positioned as potentially developed economies (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom). In fact, the European Union as a whole is a member de facto for having permanent representation in the G7.

According to World Bank data, The BRICS group represents 45% of the population f10% of the population represented in the G7. At an economic level, the G7 incorporates 43% of the world economy, while the BRICS, less than a third. However, the group of emerging economies is expected to increase its weight in the coming years.

From its founding until 2023, the group has only had the first five members. However, in January of that year it was expanded to nine, making room for the four remaining countries (Iran, Egypt, Arab Emirates and Ethiopia), although the group continues to maintain the original name.

These additions may not be the only ones, since at the current summit, once the meeting of the nine countries concludes, the BRICS leaders are expected to sit at a table together with representatives of twenty other countries, invited to the event by showing interest in joining the group. Among them are some such as Türkiye, Bolivia, Venezuela or Nicaragua. Even certain countries like Cuba They have publicly expressed their intention to join the group.