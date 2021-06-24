Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid after 16 seasons and the big question is knowing what his next destination will be. In recent weeks, many names have come to the fore, from Mourinho’s Milan and Roma, through PSG or Sevilla and the two Manchester teams.
The French team in first place and United as second option are the two favorites to take the Camas center-back and be able to pay him his high salary. But what do the bookmakers say about the future of Ramos?
Well, the bookmakers also point to Paris as Sergio Ramos’ favorite destination. That PSG seizes the services of the central veteran. On Betfair you pay to 1.36 for every euro wagered and on William Hill a little more 1.73. While in SkyBet Sergio Ramos’ bet on the French team does not even have a prize.
The other club that has more is ringing to take Ramos is Manchester United although the bookmakers do not see it so clearly. The fee on SkyBet and William Hill is at 6 euros for every euro wagered while at Betfair it is eleven euros.
For the bookmakers, the other city team, Manchester City, has more options than the red devils to get Ramos. His landing at the Etihad Stadium is paid to 3 euros per euro wagered on SkyBet, 5 at William Hill and 8.5 on Betfair.
His return to Sevilla is one of the main options contemplated by the bookmakers. If Ramos returns to Pizjuán the fee is 4.33 euros to one on Betfair, 7 euros at William Hill and 10 euros on SkyBet.
Regarding the option for Ramos to go to Juventus, the quota to bet is at 7 euros on Betfair, 8 on SkyBet and eleven at William Hill.
For bookmakers, Ramos’ next destination would be in first place in the PSG with a lot of difference over the rest of the candidates. The second place would be occupied by Manchester City, and that everything indicates that the citizens would have ruled out their arrival. The candidates podium closes on Seville, a club to which he is linked by sentimental ties although his departure did not take place in the best way, but which cannot take on such a high salary.
The fourth option for bookmakers would be the Manchester United who is also behind Raphael Varane, and finally the Juventus that with Bonucci and Chiellini in its ranks it does not contemplate the signing of Ramos.
Behind these five teams appear the rest of the candidates with quotas that exceed 10 euros for each euro wagered. The sixth option would be Liverpool and Rome which is paid at an average of 14 euros; the march to the MLS is at 18 euros per euro wagered and Milan at 21 euros.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply