This Sunday, the 18th, World Wine Day is celebrated and many doubts still surround the drink.

“Despite covering many concepts and information, the universe of wines should not be seen as something scary or difficult, quite the opposite: it just requires a good dose of willingness to get to know the most diverse variations that a wine can present and delight with experiences and incredible moments”, says Marina Bufarah de Souza, sommelière at the Wine subscription club.

To help with this journey, here are some questions that are considered absolute truths to be clarified, followed by tips to facilitate their consumption:

The older the wine, the better it is.

Myth. There are wines of extreme quality that, immediately after being manufactured, are ready for consumption, called young wines. The majority of wines produced in the world fall into this category and must be consumed within an average of five years from the harvest. However, there are exceptions, such as those with more structure, more tannins and good acidity, which can be longer-lived and actually benefit from bottle aging.

Every wine has an evolution curve: it is born, evolves, reaches its fullness and begins to die (decline). Therefore, when in doubt, it is important to check the storage time indicated by the winemaker, information that can be found in the product's technical data sheet.

The Finca Valcendon Colección 7 Parcelas DOCa Rioja Graciano 2020, for example, has already aged for 4 years in the bottle and is perfect to be consumed today. But if you want to keep it for another year or two, it can evolve a little more and gain more mature aromas and flavors.

Wines with screw caps are of poor quality.

Myth. The screw cap was created to meet the demand for corks in the world, which is greater than the supply, and is today seen as an excellent alternative for sealing bottles.

Traditional cork stoppers are produced by the Sobreiro, a tree that regenerates every 9 years, so that it can then produce the next batch of corks, which makes it unfeasible to seal all the bottles produced in the world with this type of stopper.

The main purpose of the cork is to protect the wine from contact with oxygen, a role played perfectly by screw caps, preserving the drink and keeping it ready for consumption.

Have you ever had a wine with a screw cap? A great option is the Dark Horse Rosé 2019, very fresh, fruity, easy to drink and open, after all, the main advantage of the screw cap is its practicality.

Wines with a sweeter flavor contain sugar in their composition.

Myth. The sweet flavor of fine wines comes from the residual sugar in the grape itself. In other words, the fruit sugar that was not consumed by yeast and transformed into alcohol during the fermentation process.

The residual sugar content is not always perceived in the mouth, as the sensation of sweetness can be softened by the acidity of the wine.

It is worth mentioning that all the structural elements of the wine – acidity, tannins, body, alcohol and residual sugar, influence each other. The most important thing is the balance between them so that we can have a pleasant wine on our palate.

To break this myth, it's worth trying a semi-dry wine and realizing how tasty and pleasant it can be. Cardilla Frappato IGP Terre Siciliane 2021 brings notes of cherry, strawberry, with touches of pepper and tobacco and, in the mouth, presents perfect balance, with freshness, softness and long persistence.

Green wines get their name because of their green color.

Myth. Vinho Verde is a Controlled Denomination of Origin (DOC) from Portugal and only wines that are necessarily produced in that region receive this classification, following the rules stipulated by the regulatory council. It is worth noting that green wines are not always white, they can also be sparkling, rosé and even red.

Casa de Vila Verde DOC Vinho Verde 2022 is a beautiful example of this denomination and is perfect to be enjoyed chilled and cooled down on hotter days.

