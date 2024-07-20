It is becoming more common every day to opt for Vegetable drinks that replace cow’s milkthis with the goal of leading a healthier diet.

In this sense, Vegetable milks, made from various ingredients such as soyhave gained great popularity due to their nutritional benefits and as an option for those who follow vegan or vegetarian diets.

However, with the wide variety of brands and products available on the market, choosing the right one vegetable milk adequate can be a complicated task.

To help consumers make informed decisions, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) conducted an exhaustive study of 43 vegetable drinks, evaluating aspects such as nutritional content, the veracity of labeling and compliance with national standards.

What are the best soy milks, according to Profeco?

Profeco’s analysis revealed that the brands that stand out for meeting the highest quality standards are:

Soy:

ADES Drink with 75% soy, added with vitamins and minerals

ADES Drink with 74% soy, vanilla flavor, added with vitamins and minerals

SILK 7% Soy Drink, Sugar Free

Profeco’s recommendations for choosing the ideal vegetable milk:

Check labels carefully: It is essential to check the expiration date, the name of the plant content and the energy content.

Compare nutritional content: Pay attention to the amount of protein, fat, carbohydrates, sugars and vitamins present in each brand and product.

Consider individual needs: Choose the plant-based milk that best suits personal preferences, such as taste, texture, and dietary restrictions.

Don’t forget to check the veracity of the labeling: Make sure that the information provided by the brand is accurate and transparent.