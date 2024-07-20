Circana analyst Matt Piscatella, who provides monthly insights into the state of the US video game market, has published the top 10 best-selling Star Wars games of all time in the United States. This is a curiosity, but it is interesting to understand where the public’s interest has gone in relation to the video game adaptations of such a famous series.

Online wins

Piscatella specified that the ranking refers to the games released between January 1995 and May 2024which is the period in which Circana was able to collect data. Previously released games were not monitored.

Needless to say, in first place is an online game, the 2015 reboot of Star Wars: Battlefront, followed by the single-player adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Then we have Battlefront II, which closes the circle. Also interesting is the presence of many LEGO gamesevidently much loved when used to represent the Skywalkers and company.

But enough chit-chat and let’s see the top 10 best-selling Star Wars games of all time in the US: