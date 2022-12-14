It has finally come that time of the year that many have been waiting for! Evenings at home, wrapped up in blankets, with the light of the fireplace creating the atmosphere, a steaming hot chocolate in your hands, and a TV ready to play whatever we want to entertain us. Whether in company, alone, a Christmas theme or noti movie and the TV series during the winter they have become real classics, which slowly accompany us to the most important holiday of the year (and even after). But what are the recent – or to be recovered – series to entertain us this year? If that’s the question you’re asking yourself, here it is our recommendation list which will suit you!
Obviously this is not a ranking, but content that we offer in no particular order. Also not all of them will have a Christmas theme, but they will help create that mood warmth or fun able to bring joy to the house. For a ranking instead, we invite you to visit this link to see theExpressVPN infographic on top TV shows.
Hawkeye
Let’s start with a bang, with one of the series of Marvel Studios forming part of mcuand to one of the characters less in the spotlight: Hawkeye. Not only are we facing a series in the middle of the Christmas period, but also a well-constructed and really interesting product to follow, between coincidences and twists that will keep you glued from the first to the last episode. (Currently available to stream on Disney+).
The Blues Brothers
A film that needs no introduction, a timeless classic of cinemaa mixture of comedyacting ability, amazing music and so on and so forth. The two Blues Brothers Jake and Elwood (respectively John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd) undertake a mission “on behalf of God”, to save the Chicago orphanage where they grew up, raising money with a benefit concert. Between laughter and lots of good music, you should recover it at all costs… or see it again, which is always good! (Currently available to stream on Netflix).
Harry Potter, the movies
Here too we continue with a film, indeed a series of films that needs no introduction. Based on the series of books written by JK Rowlingwho created a real parallel world, Harry Potter it is one of the few products suitable for users of all ages, which manages to combine hilarious moments with much more serious moments. Maybe magic is something we simply can’t see, but it has always been around us. The series of 8 films will keep you busy for several days during this Christmas season (now a must even on the various classic TV networks), and will drag you into an escalation of emotions. (Currently available to stream on Prime Video).
Lady and the Tramp
Arrived on Disney+ only 3 years ago, Lady and the Tramp and the remake of the homonymous and immortal animated classic from the distant 1955, which narrates the love story of a female Cocker dog and a stray mongrel. If you have seen and loved the cartoon, you cannot miss the opportunity this Christmas season to experience this adventure in a different guise, a guise that will still see love triumph, against all differences. (Currently available to stream on Disney+).
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
One of Prime Video’s most award-winning original series. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the story of a young and elegant housewife belonging to a Jewish community in New York, year 1958. By a series of coincidences, and even a little forced by events, she will discover her talents by becoming a cabaret actress. Between monologues, strange situations and lots of laughter, you can’t help but see the seasons available all in one go during these cold winter evenings. (Available to stream on Prime Video).
The Chocolate Factory
The version of the Chocolate Factory from Tim Burton it is certainly the one that contemporary children and teenagers remember best. In the film, the eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) opens the doors of his famous chocolate factory to five lucky children who have found a golden ticket in his products, but what is its real purpose? An intelligent and bizarre film, but at the same time funny and light-hearted, which will surely make you spend a couple of hours in absolute harmony. (Currently available to stream on Netflix).
Nightmare Before Christmas
We don’t go far, and this time too we stay at home Tim Burtonwith an animated masterpiece: Nightmare Before Christmas. Yet another production that doesn’t need too many presentations, sees the protagonist Jack fall madly in love with the world of Christmas, after ending up there by mistake while wandering away from his world, that of Hallowheen. You probably already know how the adventure of the Lord of the Pumpkins will continue, but returning to that imaginative world, and with the perfect theme, never needs a pretext… or maybe yes, just Christmas! (Currently available to stream on Disney+).
The Grinch
Another round, another Christmas classic: the Grinch decides that the city of Whoville doesn’t deserve Christmas, and therefore decides to steal it from him. The Grinch is a 2000 film that sees the absolute protagonists Jim Carrey as the green creature, and Taylor Momsen, the blonde and sweet little girl who apparently shakes the Grinch’s “anti-natal” intentions. A film that never gets old, and that you can’t keep waiting any longer. (Currently available to stream on Netflix).
Freaks Out
This time we are in Italy, but we are not dealing with a film about Christmas love. Freaks Out, set in 1943 during the Second World War, sees a group of people with very particular characteristics (or rather, “freak freaks”), working in the circus of Israel, when they are forced to flee due to the arrival of the Nazis in Rome . Directed by Gabriel Mainetti it gives us particular and dreamy moments, but also other very moving and reflective ones. A film suitable for evenings in which you feel the need to warm your heart. (Available to stream on Prime Video).
Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Poppinsthe story of the world’s most famous nanny will never get old, one of the most important classics in the history of Disney, which mirrors many of the most important values of life within it. This, and the sequel set many years later, Mary Poppins Returns, could be the right choice both to take a dip into the past and to appreciate a historical character in a different way. (Available to stream on Disney+).
Sherlock
Among the series that have consecrated the very talented Benedict Cumberbatchflanked by the timeless Martin Freeman, Sherlock it is one of the series that, in doses of one hour at a time, will be able to enrapture you and keep you glued to the sofa in these cold Christmas nights. If you are unaccustomed to colored lights and sweets scattered around the house, a healthy dose of mystery and investigation is the perfect way to entertain you. Set in 21st century London, in a brilliantly successful retelling of the character of Sir Conan Doyle. (Currently available to stream on Prime Video).
Karate Kid and Kobra Kai
Digging up the past isn’t always right, but it’s right to learn from it. With a phrase similar to what master Miyagi could have said, for this Christmas period we advise you to put on your combat uniform again, and return to the Valley. A nice marathon of all the movies Karate Kidand then continue with the TV series Kobra Kai, it will be one of the most intriguing swings of emotions you can give yourself for Christmas. (Currently available to stream on Netflix).
Sister Act and Sister Act 2
Raise your voice with me, and sing! May the blessing of music, goodness and.. the police, there be comrades! Two of the most iconic films of the 90s will be your Christmas cheer if you want. Sister Act And Sister Act 2 they are exciting movies with Whoopi Goldberg, with a story as simple as it is full of emotion, as well as extraordinary music. If you’ve never seen them, or if you miss those vibes, come back to the convent this Christmas! (Currently available to stream on Disney+).
Love doesn’t go on vacation
Love doesn’t go on vacation it’s a romantic comedy from 2007, which sees two totally different women swap houses for some time, to disconnect from their own lives and… from bad luck with men. A film that will bring home a light atmosphere and at the same time could make you rediscover the importance of a certain type of affection. If you will spend the holidays with your loved one, and you have not yet seen this film, the choice is more than perfect. (Available to stream on Prime Video).
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
As in all self-respecting series, too Brooklyn Nine-Nine has some episodes dedicated to Christmas, but don’t focus only on those! A crazy, funny series, full of jokes and twists, which mixes a lot of comedy with bizarre and surreal situations, in a New York police district that rings arrests after arrests thanks to its best agents. The episodes are short and light, and can accompany any type of evening with friends during the holidays. Unmissable! (Currently available to stream on Netflix).
