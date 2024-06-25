With a particular initiative, Metacritic he summarized his games of the year from 2000 to 2023in fact going to list the best games of the last 24 yearsat least as far as average ratings from critics are concerned.

In this case, it is not a real election by an editorial team, but rather the results that emerge, year after year, based on the collection of ratings from reviews international regarding the sites that are part of the aggregator, so these are more “objective” results, so to speak.

In essence, the games that end up with the highest Metascore, i.e. with the weighted average higher, are the Metacritic games of the year in this list, which therefore should present the situation of the best games of the years from 2000 to 2023 in a more objective way.