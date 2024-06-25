With a particular initiative, Metacritic he summarized his games of the year from 2000 to 2023in fact going to list the best games of the last 24 yearsat least as far as average ratings from critics are concerned.
In this case, it is not a real election by an editorial team, but rather the results that emerge, year after year, based on the collection of ratings from reviews international regarding the sites that are part of the aggregator, so these are more “objective” results, so to speak.
In essence, the games that end up with the highest Metascore, i.e. with the weighted average higher, are the Metacritic games of the year in this list, which therefore should present the situation of the best games of the years from 2000 to 2023 in a more objective way.
A snapshot of the last 24 years of video games
So let’s see it list of games of the year by Metacritic for the last 24 years.
The list includes the title with the highest Metascore, the reference platform and the runner-up for each year:
- 2000 – Perfect Dark (N64) ; Runner up: NFL 2K1 (Dreamcast)
- 2001 – THPS3 (PS2); Runner up: GTA3 (PS2)
- 2002 – Metroid Prime (GC); Runner up: GTA VC (PS2)
- 2003 – Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker (GC); Runner up: Madden NFL 2004 (PS2)
- 2004 – Half Life 2 (PC); Runner up: GTA: SA (PS2)
- 2005 – RE4 (GC); Runner up: Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (Xbox)
- 2006 – Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princes (Wii); Runner up: Gears of War (360)
- 2007 – Super Mario Galaxy (Wii); Runner up: Bioshock (360)
- 2008 – GTA4 (360); Runner up: LittleBigPlanet (PS3)
- 2009 – Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (PS3); Runner up: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (360)
- 2010 – Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii); Runner up: Mass Effect 2 (360)
- 2011 – Skyrim (360); Runner up: Portal 2 (360)
- 2012 – Persona 4 Golden (Life!!); Runner up: Mass Effect 3 (360)
- 2013 – GTA5 (360); Runner up: The Last of Us (PS3)
- 2014 – Super Smash Bros. for WiiU (WiiU); Runner up: Bayonetta 2 (Wii U)
- 2015 – MGS5: The Phantom Pain (PS4); Runner up: Bloodborne (PS4)
- 2016 – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4); Runner up: Inside (XB1)
- 2017 – Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Switch); Runner up: Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
- 2018 – Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4); Runner up: God of War (PS4)
- 2019 – Disco Elysium (PC); Runner up: Resident Evil 2 (PS4)
- 2020 – Persona 5 Royal (PS5); Runner up: The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- 2021 – Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox); Runner up: Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC)
- 2022 – Elden Ring (PS5); Runner up: God of War: Ragnarok (PS5)
- 2023 – Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC); Runner up: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
Although the question obviously leaves room for more or less subjective evaluations, such a list still represents an interesting snapshot of the last 24 years of the gaming industry, representing a collection of the games that have received the best evaluation over the years.
Among the others rules used to draw up the list is the fact that the games must have at least 7 registered reviews, that they are “new” games, i.e. ports are not considered, expansions and DLCs or mobile games are not considered, and the platform reported is that on which the games in question received the greatest amount of reviews.
