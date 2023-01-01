a new year begins and with it the chances of travel the world; If you are thinking of knowing different places in 2023, check these destinations.

The places that we are going to recommend here are perfect for connecting with nature and disconnect from stress.

Do not limit yourself and take advantage of this year to meet them all, there is nothing better than travel the world and forget about everyday things.

These travel options that we will show you are focused on the proposals of the last edition of the list ‘Best in Travel’ (The best in travel) for 2023.

Jordan

Although it sounds a bit far and deserted to you; visit jordan It is usually one of the best experiences, especially its adventure route in theThe archaeological zone of Petra.

Visit the archaeological zone (Lonely Planet)

Besides that this place offers you also experiences in the city of Amánot well a walk in the desert from Wadi Rum or the Dead Sea.

The best season to visit this destination is during March and Maysince you can do different outdoor activities.

Greece

why not give you a tour of Greece? Do not go with the feint of the archaeological, you can also visit the wonderful beaches that offers Chalcidice.

Its about ideal space to relax and rest right on the peninsula and with an amazing coastal landscape.

You still have time to plan your trip, since the best time to visit them is in late spring, early summer or fall.

Jamaica

There is nothing more pleasant than visit the caribbeanso we recommend travel to jamaicaa small, but at the same time, great destination.

Here you will find beautiful white sand beachesthe spectacular mountain peaks, the waterfalls and rivers of the island.

Watercourse on the island of Jamaica. (Lonely Planet)

Best of all, this place is quite easy to explore as its points of interest and attractions are clustered close together.

And for you to know this place for more days, I know they have installed various hotels in which you can stay.

