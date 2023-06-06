The websites and apps to meet people They are more common than we think, since there are an infinite number of platforms for all kinds of interests, friendship, a relationship, meetings and more.

That is why taking into account the phrase “The customer is always right”, We have brought you the best dating Apps according to users on social networks.

The opinions were collected from an open forum on the social network, Reddit, where users were asked which dating apps they prefer. The response was certainly surprising.

In this regard, some Reddit users thought that the best method to meet new people is to do some recreational activity that interests you and that also allows you to get closer to girls and boys. As an example they mentioned language classes, gym or going to the park.

On the other hand, there are those who gave their top applications and listed their disadvantages. Tinder, Bumble and Facebook Dating were the most voted answers.

They mentioned that in any of these three dating apps one should be careful, since many of the “matches are of poor quality”, and you often find strange people.

In this regard, some girls commented that in a dating app it is always good to consider some aspects, such as seeing the type of profile photo that the user has, as well as additional data, from name, studies, hobbies and more.

“Tinder it’s more about physical beauty, boyfriends and sometimes sheer interest. Facebook dating is more of a casual thing, friends, and generally one-time sex. (This is the one I used.) Bumble It’s more for serious relationships”, commented one user, who also considered the option of using Badoo to find people.