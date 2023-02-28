According to figures from the Foreign Ministry, close to five million Colombians live outside the country, mainly in the United States, Spain and Venezuela.

Of those five million Colombians residing abroad, 25% are in the United States, while 19% reside in Spain and 16% in Venezuela. This means that more than half of the compatriots are spread over these three countries.

Whether it is for its living conditions, the high rates of higher education, job opportunities, security, or simply its tourist attraction, These seven countries are the main options that Colombians could choose to reside abroad.

USA

The United States has become the main destination for Colombians who want to live abroad. One in four Colombians who live abroad have chosen the North American country as your destination.

Among the main reasons why you could choose to reside in the North American country are that this country is one of those that more grants residences to Colombian citizens.

If you are a passionate young person looking to pursue your professional career abroad, you will surely be able to apply to the multiple scholarships and benefits that the United States offers to those people who stand out in different labor, academic or artistic fields.

Likewise, there are several job opportunities to which you can apply with a good salary that may be attractive to those seeking to immigrate to the United States.

Spain

The Iberian country is the second preferred destination for the majority of Colombians abroad. One of its main attractions is the shared language that allows you to travel to Europe without having to master a second language.

If a person resides in Spain for five years, You can apply for a permanent residencewhich increases the attractiveness for those looking to build a life outside the country.

Likewise, there are many academic scholarships offered for Latin Americans.

Australia

Auckland is ranked the best city in the world to live in 2021.

Australia is a country that warmly welcomes tourists and visitors seeking to know the territory. In addition, the country has multiple job and academic offers that increase the attractiveness of living in this English-speaking country.

Because the official language is English, it is also the perfect destination for those who want to perfect a second language.

Added to this, the Australian inclusive culture help people adapt and why not, fall in love with the country.

Norway

Norway is considered one of the best countries in the world to emigrate. Its healthcare system, environmental policies, and low crime and violence rates will ensure a prosperous future if you seek to travel to another side of the world.

This country enjoys a excellent health system and the life expectancy of its inhabitants is more than 82 years. Added to this, a job in the country could guarantee an average annual income above 60,000 euros.

The landscapes and natural wonders that can be seen in this country will guarantee a pleasant stay for those who enjoy nature.

In addition, half of the energy produced in Norway comes from renewable sources, making it a nation at the forefront of caring for the environment.

Canada

Canada has become an important destination for Colombian migrants.

Immigration policies in Canada are becoming more flexible. The gates of the North American country open to hundreds of foreigners who want to build a life in the country.

In addition, most employment, academic and immigration opportunities are offered for young peopleso those who are still looking to build their life abroad can consider Canada as a good option.

In Canada, depending on the region, English or French are mainly spoken, so for those who want to live in the country they must handle the language of the specific region.

For those looking for work, the Canada-Colombia Free Trade Agreement allows a Colombian who wants to work there to not need an LMIA, the permit to hire a foreign citizen.

Instead, it only requires having a profession that is part of a list of jobs covered by the measure.

Germany

Germany is a country that has excellent conditions.

For those Colombians looking for the European experience in a country that offers and also guarantees a quality of life, Germany may be your option.

Germany is a country that has excellent conditions regarding its health system, income, security and job offer.

Public transport in this country will allow you to discover the corners that this historic nation has to offer without wasting much time.

In addition, his multiculturalism and kindness to different origins will allow him to meet people from any part of the continent.

malt

In Colombia, Malta is an option for those looking to study English. Besides, the fast growing economy It will allow those who seek to migrate to the country to have several work and academic options.

added to thisthe iconic beaches of Maltaconsidered by some to be the best in the world, will guarantee you to have unmissable tourist options.

Finally, the cost of living in the country is lower than in other European nations, so you will be able to save more to enjoy the country’s tourist offers.

Portugal

Portugal, like its neighbor Spain, It is a country that opens the door to Colombian visitors.

The lifestyle, the ease of learning the language, the stable economy, security, climate and low costs of living are elements that They play in favor of the Iberian country.

On the other hand, Portugal offers job opportunities, especially in sectors dedicated to agriculture, labor and the environment.

