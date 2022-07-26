Social networks are filling up with an unflattering message for users of Netflix. This indicates that the accounts can only be used in a single house. Any team that uses them outside will have to pay an extra amount.

This is just one more episode in what many consider to be the decline of Netflix. Since many users do not agree with its new policies, they will surely look for alternatives. That’s why we bring you the streaming services that we consider the best in case you want to say goodbye to the red N.

Prime Video could be a great alternative to Netflix

The first alternative to Netflix what we will present to you is Prime Video. This streaming service has very popular and well-received productions. As is the case with The Boys, The Wheel of Time and The Man in the High Castle. To mention a few.

In the future they will also have the long-awaited series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This will show us events 1000 years before Frodo’s journey and how the one ring was forged. So if you are a fan of this franchise, you should not hesitate to hire him.

Source: Amazon Prime Video

You also have the option to contract ‘channels’ with other streaming services. In this way, Prime Video could become your hub where you can choose your favorite content. Not to mention that its base catalog of series and movies is quite extensive.

Perhaps the most striking thing about this alternative to Netflix is that you don’t just pay for it. Once you subscribe to Prime Video, you have access to free Amazon Prime shipping. In addition to that you can enjoy music with Prime Music and gamer gifts with Prime Gaming. If you ask us, it sounds like a pretty complete package.

hbo max

We continue with the service of hbo max as an alternative to Netflix. While this one doesn’t have free shipping or access to other stuff, we think it makes up for it with content. After all, HBO has a long history of stellar productions. All of them available in their catalog.

HBO Max is owned by Warner Bros., so it’s full of the production house’s series and movies. Many of the favorite cartoons of 90’s kids and even older people are here. you will have Johnny Bravo, Tom and Jerry, Scooby Doo Y The Flintstones at your fingertips.

Source: HBO

Another of its positive points is that the films produced by Warner Bros. arrive in its catalog shortly after its theatrical release.. Not to mention that she owns the rights to film sagas such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the rings and the tapes DC Comics. So you can enjoy all these franchises with this service.

If you decide to hire this service instead of Netflix We believe you will not regret it. Since we are, once you have it, do not stop watching Chernobyl, True Detective Y Tokyo Vice. Also keep an eye on its adaptation of the video game The Last of Us, which sounds very promising and will arrive in early 2023.

With Disney + and Star + I could forget Netflix

The next entry is a bit of a cheat as we are combining two services into one. However we do it because they are usually offered in combo, since both belong to Disney. Although the programming of each one has different audiences.

In Disney + you will find a lot of content considered family. In its catalog there are quite a few productions from Pixar, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So you’ll have plenty to choose from. Also, like HBO Max, Disney movies arrive on the service very shortly after their theatrical release.

Source: Disney

Like Netflix, have their original productions. One of his most popular is The Mandalorianwhich expands the history of the universe of starwars. We also find series based on different Marvel characters. It should be noted that they have announced many more productions within these universes that will arrive at the service.

If it’s more mature content you’re looking for, Star+ might have you covered. Here you will find the complete saga of terminator, Alien, Hard to Kill Y Predator. As well as other more mature franchises previously owned by 20th Century Fox. The first few seasons of The Simpsons are here too, which could be quite eye-catching.

Paramount+

Finally we have at the service of Paramount+. This is perhaps the newest on the list and therefore the one that is just getting started. Nevertheless, the plans they announced for its future could make it a great alternative to Netflix.

In its catalog you will find most of the shows that you enjoyed in Nickelodeonbecause it is your property. animated series like sponge Bob, rugrats, thornberrys, Rocko Y Hey Arnold! They are available from launch. Perhaps it could be a perfect platform for those children of the 90s who already have to pay for their own streaming.

In more mature content, we find its adaptation of the video games of Halo. They also have different series from the universe of star trek and their respective movies. We cannot forget that they have more adult humor shows such as South Park and the House of drawings. So we could say that it has a very varied program.

Source: Paramount

For your future, will feature a cinematic universe that will follow the stories of the recent Sonic movies. They will also exclusively have some tapes from the universe of Avatar the last Airbender, South Park, Beavis & Butthead Y The ninja turtles.

If the possible decline of Netflix really happens, now you have some options to enjoy. Each of them has promises of very good content and so far they have no limitations on how you share your keys. Which one would you like to hire? Tell us in the comments.

