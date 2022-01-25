Taking a nap after lunch is a great way to replenish energy or relax, especially when you haven’t been able to sleep well at night or if you live a very busy lifestyle.

Ideally, take a 20-25 minute nap after lunch to get some rest and boost energy for work or school. Sleeping for more than 30 minutes can favor insomnia and increase fatigue, in addition to affecting health, and can also cause more serious problems such as diabetes, for example.

Main health benefits

A nap of up to 20 minutes after lunch can have several health benefits such as:

Increase concentration and efficiency at work;

Avoid excess stress, promoting relaxation;

Reduce physical and mental fatigue;

Improve memory and reaction time.

This way, taking a nap is recommended for when you feel very tired or unexpected sleep during the day. Also, when you know that you are going to be awake for a long time, because you are going to work at night, it is also advisable to take a nap to have the extra energy you need.

However, when the need to take a nap during the day is very frequent or arises more than once a day, it is recommended to consult a sleep specialist to identify if there is a health problem that needs to be treated with medication, for example.

How to take a good nap

To get all the benefits of the nap, it is important to keep it short, that is, avoid sleeping more than 20 to 30 minutes in a row. The best time to take a nap is between 2 pm and 3 pm, or right after lunch, as in addition to being one of the times of the day when attention levels are usually lower, it is not too close to bedtime. sleep, not interfering with sleep.

People who work shifts or who have their own sleep schedule should adapt their nap time to avoid interfering with sleep hours, as a nap too close to sleep can trigger insomnia. If this is your case, check out the essential tips to improve the sleep of shift workers.

Can naps be harmful to health?

While taking a nap has many health benefits, it doesn’t work for everyone because not everyone is able to sleep during the day or out of bed, and this can lead to some problems such as:

Worsening tiredness: those who cannot sleep out of their own bed can take a long time to fall asleep and this reduces rest time. In this way, many people can wake up a few minutes later without feeling rested and feeling like sleeping more;

Increased stress and frustration: those who have difficulty sleeping during the day may feel frustrated by not being able to sleep and this can increase stress levels, producing an opposite effect than expected;

Insomnia: if the nap is taken too close to bedtime, it can cause difficulty falling asleep at night;

Increases the Laughter of Diabetes: According to a Japanese study, sleeping more than 40 minutes during the day increases the risk of developing diabetes by 45%.

So, ideally, each person should try taking a nap after lunch whenever they need to and then assess how they feel after waking up and whether that nap has affected their sleep during the night. If no negative effects are observed, napping can then be used as a great way to replenish energy during the day.

Nap after lunch fattening?

There is no evidence that sleeping after a meal can make you gain weight. However, some people may find it more difficult to digest food while lying down or lying down, and in these cases, it can favor abdominal swelling. Thus, the ideal thing is for the person to take a nap without lying down and be careful not to eat a very bulky meal, and finish the meal with a digestive tea, for example.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

