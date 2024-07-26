Although getting the Canada residence It is a dream come true, we must remember that opportunity also comes with certain benefits and obligations that must be fulfilled to care for and preserve the migratory status in the country of the maple leaf.

Among the benefits of obtaining Canadian permanent residence, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada highlights the following:

You can get most of the social benefits that Canadian citizens get, including health care coverage.

Live, study and work anywhere in Canada

Protection under Canadian law and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

It is possible to apply for Canadian citizenship if all the requirements are met.

Please note that residents are also required to pay taxes and respect all regulations. laws of canada both at the federal, provincial and municipal levels.

At this point, it is necessary to clarify that there are certain activities that you will not be able to carry out, such as voting, running for political office, or having jobs that require a high-level security clearance.

Canadian residency can be obtained through the application of certain immigration programs. CanadaMany residencies are granted after obtaining an employment permit or through family relationships with Canadian citizens.

Meanwhile, refugees to Canada can become permanent residents through the Government Assisted Refugee Program or the Private Sponsorship of Refugees Program.

However, it is necessary to clarify that making a request for refuge does not automatically make you a resident, but for this, the Immigration and Refugee Board must approve your claim and then you can apply for status.

“To maintain your permanent resident status, you must have been in Canada for at least 730 days during the past five years. These 730 days do not need to be continuous.”

It is worth noting that the Canadian territory has been recognized as the country that best welcomes immigrants by Pew Research Center.

And the Canadian immigration system opens its doors to foreigners so that they can apply for residency if they meet all the requirements. requirements and not just work or study.

In fact, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that it plans to accept half a million new permanent residents into the country by 2025.

It is worth mentioning that IRCC prioritizes economic growth and supports family reunification, while also responding to the humanitarian crisis and recognizing the rapid growth of immigration in recent years.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s plan includes new annual and increasing targets for francophone permanent residents outside Quebec, 7% by 2025 and 8% by 2026.