He Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has announced that in 2023 it will continue with its task of withdraw banknotes in circulation that do not comply with sufficient security measuresthe state of conservation is not optimal and to continue with the implementation of the family G.

Thus, it seeks to maintain the quality and security of the banknotes used in the countryabove all because, according to data from Banxico, the use of cash is still widely used among Mexicans, this despite the fact that sanitary measures increased the use of cards and electronic payments.

So if you’re wondering, what are the banknotes that the Bank of Mexico will withdraw in 2023let us tell you that we are talking about more than 18 different models of banknotes, many of them are no longer so common and some are no longer valuable.

Which banknotes will stop circulating in 2023

For this year, it is recommended to change the copies of the following families:

• Family F: 1,000 pesos bill of Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla.

• Family D1: the denominations that belong to this group are: 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 pesos.

• 20 pesos bill with the effigy of Benito Juárez and an eagle.

• 50 pesos bill with the image of José María Morelos y Pavón.

• Family D: the banknotes were put into circulation in 1996 and there are 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 pesos.

• Banknote of 100 pesos commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Banco de México with the effigy of Nezahualcóyotl.

• 500 pesos bill with figure of Ignacio Zaragoza.

• Family C: They have been present since 1994 and are expressed in “new pesos”.

• 200 pesos bill with the face of Juan de Asbaje.

It is necessary to highlight that these bills will no longer be accepted in any trade or establishmentTherefore, it is recommended to change them in the banks to receive new bills with the same denominations, progress is being made when guaranteeing the security of the bills issued by Banxico.

We recommend you read:

Besides, it seeks to eliminate the 20-peso bill in the coming years and until 2025this to give way to the currency of this denomination that since the beginning of the year 2000 has not been widely used among the population and which will be gradually incorporated in the coming years.

Despite It is recommended to deliver these banknotes to banks to receive new copiessome people will try to keep as many of these notes to sell on the collectors market in later years, however, there is no certainty that they can be valuable after.

Above all because collectors give more value to strange bills and/or with specific characteristics, but many of the aforementioned bills may not reach that value for people who are dedicated to collecting money of various denominations.