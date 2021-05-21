A recent study published by the consulting firm pCloud made an analysis of the apps that consume the most battery and memory, two of the usual problems that affect 93% of users of smart phones.

Under the name “Secret Phone Killers”, the company pointed out the 100 most popular apps and detected which ones not only drain the smartphone’s battery more, but also how they consume more memory and slow down the system.

In the list of the most dangerous for the health of the device appear Facebook, Skype, Uber, Fitbit and Verizon.

The last two, in particular, allow 14 of the 16 available functions run in the background, including the four most demanding: the camera, the location, the microphone and the Wi-Fi connection. This earned these apps the highest score in the study: 92.31%.

The study “Secret Phone Killers” of the consulting firm pCloud.

Social media tops the list

Together, social media applications constitute six of the 20 most demanding applications on your phone’s battery.

On average, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube, WhatsApp and Linkedin They allow 11 additional functions to run in the background, such as photos, Wi-Fi, locations, and the microphone. All of these require more power to run and ultimately demand more from your phone and its battery.

Also, out of these six social media apps, only Instagram allows dark mode , which can save up to 30% more battery life of a phone. The only other social media app that allows this feature is Twitter, which could explain why it didn’t rank in the top 20.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are among the cell phone apps that require the most battery. Photo: Roy Liu / Bloomberg

The pCloud study also found that casual dating apps they drain your phone’s battery as much as your emotions. Is so Tinder, Bumble and Grinder They make up 15% of top applications, allowing an average of 11 functions to run in the background.

These three dating apps do not have the dark mode available and therefore require more energy to use, which effectively drains the battery faster.

A problem also for memory

The consultancy also analyzed the amount of resources they use to function properly. Commonly, the average cell phone can have up to 64GB of storage built-in, and the operating system occupies approximately up to 10 GB.

The application United Airlines occupies the largest amount of phone storage, requiring 437.8 MB of space, followed by the application Lyft (325.1 MB) and Uber (299.6 MB). All these apps require a large amount of space and as a result, they will slow down your phone and consume your storage.

The list with the applications that consume the most memory of the cell phone. Photo: pCloud.

However, the private transportation apps Lyft and Uber are more necessary when it comes to having easy transportation on a daily basis. Instead of eliminating them, the recommendation is to have only one reliable transport application, thus freeing up space for others and allowing better cell phone performance.

Microsoft Teams, a video conferencing app widely used in the corporate world, requires 232.2 MB of space compared to Zoom, which only uses 82.1 MB of space and Skype, which uses 111.2 MB.

While Uber Eats, My Mcdonalds and Yelp Food They are in the top 30 apps that consume your storage.

SL