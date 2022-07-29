There are those who come to pay much more than they would like in the electricity service. Although prices have increased year after year, another factor that is sometimes forgotten is that more and more energy is used, due to the fact that various products consume light. If we do a bit of memory, we will realize that several activities that previously required the use of physical force, can now be carried out with various electrical appliances.

Although it has been sought that all people have access to basic services, such as water, electricity, telephone (and currently, also the Internet), it is still necessary to raise awareness regarding the responsible use of it. Responsible use refers to not wasting, and trying to save as much as possible, both water and electricity.

With the boom in technology, more and more needs are covered by new devices that require electricity. An example of this is washing and drying clothes. Some time ago they were activities that were done “by hand”, but with the arrival of washers and dryers, the activity has become simpler, it allows us to save more time, but it is also reflected in our electricity bills.

To save and have a lower cost of electricity, it is not necessary to wash it by hand again, it is enough to know which appliances consume the most energy and use them responsibly. That is, do not leave them connected if they are not being used or verify that they are turned off.

Now we share with you which are those devices that, according to various studies, have shown that they consume more light than others.

Appliances that consume the most energy

Refrigerator

Washing machine

Drying machine

TV

Electric oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Computer

As you can see, even now not all Mexican houses have these appliances, although there are some that are quite common, such as the washing machine, the refrigerator and the microwave. They are everyday devices. To reduce their consumption, in the case of both the washing machine and the microwave, it is usually suggested to disconnect them if they are not being used, as well as the computer.

There are many household appliances that, for the simple fact of being connected and turned on, even if they are not being used at the time, consume a lot of energy. If you start to use them responsibly, you will see how your electricity bill decreases.