If you are Mexican or Latin American, surely at some point you have heard a corrido, whether you like it or not, a subgenre of regional Mexican music that recently achieved worldwide fame thanks to the ‘corridos lying down’. Today I will talk to you about his cousins, the ‘aesthetic‘.

The corridos aesthetic have gone viral on social networks thanks to groups like La Recetawho have given them space among their new singles to reach an increasingly large audience.

The group led by the first voice ‘Low’ was one of the first, or perhaps the first, to include the term in its materials with songs like ‘Bad Decisions’a cover of Kenya Os which reached a second stage of national fame.

In the words of the young musician, in an interview for Pepe Garza on his YouTube channel, published under the name ‘The Recipe: To BE CH1NG0N you have to HAVE DISCIPLINE | Pepe’s Office ‘, it was his idea to record songs by the well-known influencer.

His intention was to go even further and open a market in the Mexican regional, riding the rising wave of popularity of the genre. They succeeded, the aesthetic corridos are now a reality together with the lying down, the green ones and others.

As they are?

This music called corridos aesthetic by La Receta has the particularity that its lyrics and themes are not those that are usually sung In these kinds of songs, they don’t necessarily talk about crimes, drug trafficking, weapons, or glorify drug trafficking. Quite the opposite.

As a clear example of this we have ‘Bad Decisions’, perhaps the best-known piece of the style we are talking about today. The song tells the story of a person in love who goes to a party and finds someone he liked.

A theme more akin to most famous reggaeton songs, or even, to some norteñas or sierreñas within the Mexican regional. Not to the corridos that many of us listen to all our lives.

mixed opinions

It should be noted that supporters of the old Mexican musical school agree that corridos should not be given different namesunder the argument that after a while they will go out of style and the usual will be reborn: the classics.

This seems to be a reality when thinking about the green corridos, also called derogatoryly by some ‘marijuanos’ because of the themes they address, which had a long period of popularity and ended up being forgotten when the ‘tumbados’ arrived at the hands of Grupo Coveted and Nathanael Cano.

Music is music. Even if a style goes out of fashion, there will always be young minds innovating in search of creating something new to reach the taste of the public like us, who love the Mexican regional regardless of the colors.