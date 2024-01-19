Regular meetings, sex – but no permanent commitment: For many people, a situation is now part of the dating process. What’s behind it and what opportunities lie in the new form of relationship.

People with fear of commitment or people who know from the start that they are not serious can of course take advantage of a situation. Image: Picture Alliance

JAna saw Niklas for the first time on a Saturday afternoon two years ago at the so-called Day drinking in the Frankfurt Kleinmarkthalle. He was standing with friends of hers at the same stand as her and looked extremely good: tall, very athletic, cool charisma. They started talking, and the next Saturday he was back – and casually asked what her goal would be if she were to date someone.

“He wanted to know if I was looking for something solid,” remembers the now 28-year-old. Since she had just had a nine-year relationship, she replied: “No fixed goal, I'm open to anything.” After that, Jana and Niklas started sleeping together, usually twice a week, on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Sundays. But they never talked about what was between them, and Niklas never said that he was in love with Jana or that he liked her.