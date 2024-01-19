People with fear of commitment or people who know from the start that they are not serious can of course take advantage of a situation.
Regular meetings, sex – but no permanent commitment: For many people, a situation is now part of the dating process. What’s behind it and what opportunities lie in the new form of relationship.
JAna saw Niklas for the first time on a Saturday afternoon two years ago at the so-called Day drinking in the Frankfurt Kleinmarkthalle. He was standing with friends of hers at the same stand as her and looked extremely good: tall, very athletic, cool charisma. They started talking, and the next Saturday he was back – and casually asked what her goal would be if she were to date someone.
“He wanted to know if I was looking for something solid,” remembers the now 28-year-old. Since she had just had a nine-year relationship, she replied: “No fixed goal, I'm open to anything.” After that, Jana and Niklas started sleeping together, usually twice a week, on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Sundays. But they never talked about what was between them, and Niklas never said that he was in love with Jana or that he liked her.
