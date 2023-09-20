What are the 50 best hotels in the world: the complete ranking
The best hotel in the world is Italian: this is what has been established by the World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which has drawn up the ranking of the 50 best hotels in the world.
According to the list, created by 580 international globetrotting experts, the Passalacqua hotel, a residence located on Lake Como, is the best hotel in the world.
“Huge congratulations to Passalacqua for managing to get to number one, just two years after opening. It is a true testament to the vision of the De Santis family, who created this sublime guest sanctuary with scrupulous dedication to design detail, exquisite hospitality and distinctive magic, which has clearly left a lasting impression on our Academy of expert voters” he said Tim Brooke-Webb, CEO of The World’s 50 Best Hotels.
In second place is the Rosewood Hong Kong, followed by the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Italy is well represented in the ranking: in addition to Passalacqua, in fact, in ninth place is the Four Seasons in Florence, while the Aman in Venice comes in fourteenth place. Le Sirenuse in Positano occupies twentieth position, followed by Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia.
The complete ranking
1. Passalacqua, Moltrasio – Lake Como
2. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong
3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok
4. The Upper House, Hong Kong
6. La Mamounia, Marrakech
7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
8. One&Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta
9. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Bangkok
11. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok
13. Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá
15. Singita Lodges – Kruger National Park, Kruger National Park
17. Raffles Singapore, Singapore
20. Le Sirenuse, Positano
21. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri
22. The Connaught, London
23. Royal Mansour, Marrakech
24. Four Seasons Madrid, Madrid
25. Aman New York ,New York
26. The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin
27. Rosewood São Paulo, Sao Paulo
28. Capella Singapore, Singapore
29. Le Bristol Paris
30. Park Hyatt Kyoto, Kyoto
32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder
33. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens
39. Hoshinoya Tokyo, Tokyo
40. Desa Potato Head, Seminyak
41. Eden Rock, St. Barths
43. Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz
44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
45. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra
48. Equinox New York, New York
49. Six Senses Ibiza, Portinatx
50. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
