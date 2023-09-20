What are the 50 best hotels in the world: the complete ranking

The best hotel in the world is Italian: this is what has been established by the World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which has drawn up the ranking of the 50 best hotels in the world.

According to the list, created by 580 international globetrotting experts, the Passalacqua hotel, a residence located on Lake Como, is the best hotel in the world.

“Huge congratulations to Passalacqua for managing to get to number one, just two years after opening. It is a true testament to the vision of the De Santis family, who created this sublime guest sanctuary with scrupulous dedication to design detail, exquisite hospitality and distinctive magic, which has clearly left a lasting impression on our Academy of expert voters” he said Tim Brooke-Webb, CEO of The World’s 50 Best Hotels.

In second place is the Rosewood Hong Kong, followed by the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Italy is well represented in the ranking: in addition to Passalacqua, in fact, in ninth place is the Four Seasons in Florence, while the Aman in Venice comes in fourteenth place. Le Sirenuse in Positano occupies twentieth position, followed by Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia.

The complete ranking 1. Passalacqua, Moltrasio – Lake Como

2. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

4. The Upper House, Hong Kong

6. La Mamounia, Marrakech

7. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

8. One&Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta

9. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Bangkok

11. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok

13. Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá

15. Singita Lodges – Kruger National Park, Kruger National Park

17. Raffles Singapore, Singapore

20. Le Sirenuse, Positano

21. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri

22. The Connaught, London

23. Royal Mansour, Marrakech

24. Four Seasons Madrid, Madrid

25. Aman New York ,New York

26. The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

27. Rosewood São Paulo, Sao Paulo

28. Capella Singapore, Singapore

29. Le Bristol Paris 30. Park Hyatt Kyoto, Kyoto

32. Gleneagles, Auchterarder

33. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes

35. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens

39. Hoshinoya Tokyo, Tokyo

40. Desa Potato Head, Seminyak

43. Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz

44. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

45. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

48. Equinox New York, New York

49. Six Senses Ibiza, Portinatx