Did you know that it is possible to deduct taxes and obtain tax benefits at the same time that you contribute to your retirement savings? The Law of income tax stipulates that Mexicans can deduct from taxes part of the deposits you pay in your complementary savings subaccount for the withdrawal of Afores and contributions to volunteers that are long-term.

There are three types of contributions of this type that are deductible. Only there is a small condition to obtain the tax benefit of the deduction in the annual declaration, and that is that these funds are kept in the Afore until you turn 65, with the exception of disability or inability to work.

What are the three types of savings with a 10% deduction?

The three types of Voluntary savings with which you can obtain a deduction are the following:

Long-Term Savings Contributions Complementary Retirement Contributions Voluntary Contributions With a Long-Term Investment Perspective

These three types of saving they have one 10% deduction cumulative, up to 163 thousand 467 pesos (5 times the UMA raised per year).

However, Complementary Retirement Contributions They have no tax benefit. In the case of Long Term Savings and the Voluntary Contributions with a Long-Term Investment PerspectiveThey do have a tax benefit.

In article 151 of the Income Tax Law points out that the return percentage of these voluntary contributions is up to 10% of your annual income.

You just have to consider that he has a maximum of five times the annual minimum wage, which is just over 160 thousand pesos. An amount that varies each year due to the increase in minimum wages.

How are they deducted from taxes?

And well, how can my voluntary contributions to the Afores? Following these 5 steps to carry out the process before the SAT: