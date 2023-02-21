The anime industry is huge and very important to Japan, from economic to political and cultural aspects. That is why, being part of an ideological projection very typical of the nation of the rising sun, there are exemplary titles that, either due to popularity or narrative virtues, became hegemonic installments. in the last 20 years, three installments achieved great success among the dozens of series that went out to the world, Read on and find out why and what are the 3 great anime that achieved this.

The popularity of anime: its expanding force

One of the most recognized forms of success in the area of ​​content and products is expansion. Getting to the other side of the world or to the darkest corner indicates a great triumph and if we add to that the fact that the product itself implies prestige for the nation, the result is a double win.

And it is that the anime series expanded together with the internet boom and thanks to the public, it is that three titles became enormously popularIt is worth mentioning that its consumption continues to this day. No one could deny that, at least, they have seen the image of one of the protagonists of the following shōnen.

However, what are the big 3 of anime? And it is that three titles devastated their country of origin and expanded enormously to the most remote territories. Not only that, some de-structured the narrative formats, proposed new objectives and bequeathed a different path for shōnen —this path was inherited for the new installments that we currently love so much.

Source: Toei Animation

However, in addition to that, its undeniable popularity —despite what many say, creating a work capable of causing so much furor in such a wide community, definitely has points to recognize—, is sustained in its main story, which opens more paths while achieving a delivery so expansive it’s scary. just imagine, In the age of transience, mangakas created long works that keep fans on their toes.

Now yes, after recognizing the most impressive general points of the three great deliveries, we proceed to present them: What are the 3 big anime?

Naruto

Naruto is a manga work written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. It tells the story of an orphaned ninja who has a mysterious burden. This is a being with a murderous power that makes everyone in the village fear him.

Naruto He is a boy who suffers abandonment and exclusion, due to this, his great dream is to become, in a few words, the Konoha’s most popular character – a place that he will lead and protect in the future.

The ninja path — plus the boy’s personal and affective development — will be a story that will open the way to a saga. The one that keeps following him: naruto shippuden and that of his legacy, Boruto: Next Generations.

Naruto has video games, movies, collectible figures, among other standard and collectible products that maintain high popularity in the current market.

one piece

It is about an Odysseus who sails in an infinite sea striving to find the one piece to become the pirate king. The delivery is endless, it maintains a narrative that does not tire and so far it has more than a thousand chapters.

Each of the characters that joins the ark is, by far, a complexity that opens up perspectives on the pirates themselves and the ties that unite them to their captain.

the last movie of One Piece: Film Red it was a big hit in japan: set record. It must be recognized that, despite the fact that his manga has been published since 1997, the story written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda is still going strong.

bleach

bleach introduces Ichigo, a young man who can see spirits and because of this ability is that he will be able to hunt the hollow, beings that could destroy his world. Ichigo will be forced to grow up in various ways and in a short time.

In his battle against brutal enemies, he will even have to uncover unthinkable mysteries about his family. Slowly, Ichigo will become a hero.

The adaptation of his manga -creation of Tite Kubo- to anime had a bad reception towards the end. Not because of the story, but because of the quality of the presentation in the animation format. Because of thatthe last arc got a final and new installment in the fall 2022 season.

The big 3 of anime

So, what are the big 3 of anime? The answer is Naruto, One Piece and Bleach. Although we must remember that it is not only because of its narrative vertebrae, but also because of the economic and cultural implications that they establish. Obviously, they also respond to positive reception from fans.

When a product manages to open a door, it will always materialize and pave the way for other deliveries. we don’t say that Attack on Titan either Full Metal Alchemist they would not have arrived on their own, but we recognize that, The big 3 of anime did a lot for the little stories, they also raised the filters of these, either because of their failures or because they imposed something to overcome.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Regardless of the type of anime you prefer, there are undeniable things, and that is that these 3 anime greats assumed a very high and popular position in the world of entertainment with all that this entails —such as issues of cultural recognition—.

Besides, It is one thing to strengthen the field and quite another is that three installments have had such an immense impact in the same time line. However, talking about what answers to this is different, and might be a matter we’ll come back to another day.

Naruto, One Piece and Bleach they are the big three of anime; its impact lives on and has spread even to the arteries of contemporary popular anime.

