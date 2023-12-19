Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/19/2023 – 1:02

The United States, China and Germany are the largest economies in the world in 2023, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In the projection, Brazil comes in ninth place, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated at US$ 2.13 trillion in 2023, surpassing Canada, with a predicted GDP of US$ 2.12 trillion.

The data is from the most recent World Economic Outlook reports. In a context in which the global economy continues to slowly recover from the crisis caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, global inflation is projected to decline steadily, from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.9% in 2023 and 5 .8% in 2024, due to a “more restrictive monetary policy, helped by lower international raw material prices”, according to the IMF.

See the 20 largest economies in the world in 2023, according to IMF projections:

1. United States – US$26.95 trillion

2. China – US$17.7 trillion

3- Germany – US$4.43 trillion

4. Japan – US$4.23 trillion

5. India – US$3.73 trillion

6. United Kingdom – US$3.33 trillion

7. France – US$3.05 trillion

8. Italy – US$2.19 trillion

9. Brazil – US$ 2.13 trillion

10. Canada – US$2.12 trillion

11. Russia – US$1.86 trillion

12. Mexico – US$1.81 trillion

13. South Korea – US$1.71 trillion

14. Australia – US$1.69 trillion

15. Spain – US$1.58 trillion

16. Indonesia – US$1.42 trillion

17. Türkiye – US$1.15 trillion

18. Netherlands – US$1.09 trillion

19. Saudi Arabia – US$1.07 trillion

20. Switzerland – US$905 billion