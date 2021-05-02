While the Buenos Aires government headed by Axel Kicillof opted this weekend to carry out surprise controls at the entrances to discourage the City, tonight the closings from 20 to 6 will be repeated in 18 points announced by the City Government while the restrictions last. In addition, there will be four fixed checkpoints.

The Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires is considered a zone of high epidemiological risk zone in this second wave of coronavirus. On Friday, President Alberto Fernández confirmed that the restriction of circulation will continue between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The measure was complied with by the Buenos Aires authorities.

In the closed time slot, from Saturday A total of 18 entrances to the City are closed. In addition, in those that are kept open there is more police control.

From 20 to 6, 18 accesses to the City are closed. File photo / Marcelo Carroll

The four fixed checkpoints They are in the following locations:

Av. Vélez Sarsfield and Luzuriaga (Victorino de la Plaza Bridge)

Av. Rivadavia and Cuzco

Av. Francisco Beiró and Ostende

Av. San Martín and José León Cabezón

The 18 entrances closed from 20 to 6

On the trace of General Paz

Cross La Cachila Crossing September 11, 1888 Superí street bridge Exit of Av. General Paz (collector) by Albarellos Concordia Crossing Down Av. General Paz through Bahía Blanca Griveo street crossing Descent to General Paz by Benito Juárez General Paz descent through Brussels Descent from Av. General Paz through Nazarre Crossing Dr. A. Roffo Ibarrola Crossing (with Police Detachment) Down Av. General Paz. by Ibarrola Chávez street crossing Descent from Av. General Paz by Martínez de Hoz Down from Av. General Paz through Pizarro.

Bridges

17. Bosch bridge

18. Pueyrredón Viejo Bridge

