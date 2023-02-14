It is good to know the rules of the game in depth. soccer. If you want to fully understand what happens on the field and the arbitration decisions, it is important to know the rules established by the Fifa.

Here, the 17 rules of soccer, the sport with the largest fans in the world:



1. The pitch

The 22 players play the match on a field that measures between 90 and 120 meters long, by no less than 45 and no more than 90 meters wide. For official tournaments, Fifa advises that the measurements are: 64m x 100m and a maximum of 75m x 110m.

2. The Ball

The ball must have measurements between 68 and 70 cm, with a diameter between 21.65 and 22.29 cm.

3. Number of players

The rule says that the teams must be made up of 11 players.

4. Team of the players

The 11 players on the field must wear a shirt from their club, with name and number. A short shorts, long socks, shin guards and special shoes to play.

The goalkeepers will wear gloves and a uniform different from the colors of the other players.

5. Referee

He is the person in charge of directing the party. He has the responsibility to see that the rules are followed. He must signal throw-ins, goal kicks, corner kicks, goals, offsides, goals. Today he is supported by the VAR.

6. Linesmen

They are the support for the central judge. They will help you to enforce the rules of the game. They support the plays that take place from the sides, order throw-ins, fouls or substitutions, and they will mark the offside.

7. Game duration

The regulation time of each game will be 90 minutes, divided into 45 for each part. The judge has the power to add according to the time lost.

It is noted that for qualifying series, in the event of a tie in the 90 minutes, 30 more will be played, in two times of 15 each. If there is no tiebreaker, the winner will be determined on penalties.

8. Kick-off

The referee will be the only character indicated to start the game. The player in charge of serving will kick the ball to his side and the clock will start to run.

9. Ball in play or out of play

The match is viable as long as the ball travels within the predetermined lines on the field.

It is offside when it leaves the indicated perimeters.

10. The goal

The goal will be valid as long as the ball completely exceeds the line marked between the posts.

11. Out of Place

If a player takes the ball in front of the rival defensive line, after a pass from a teammate he will be disabled.

The ‘last man’ will be the defender who is furthest back and will be the final reference for the linesman in order to signal or not an offside.

12. Fouls

They are the aggressions, dangerous plays, blows, clashes with excessive force between the players.

There are other sanctions, such as the hands, which is the contact with the arm or hand of a field player (not the goalkeeper inside the area) with the ball.

The goalkeepers are the only ones who will not take the ball with their hands outside their area, or take it when it comes from a teammate’s pass. If so, a free kick will be awarded inside the box, not a penalty.

13. Free kick

There is direct and indirect. The first will be penalized by the referee and the ball, or collection, must go to the goal. The barrier must be 9.15 m from the ball.

The indirect is one that must be played towards another player, near or far.

14. Penalty

It is determined when a player commits an offense inside his own area and awards a direct kick from the penalty mark.

This is located 11 meters from the goal, which will be protected by the goalkeeper at the time of collection.

15. Throw-in

It is penalized when the ball leaves the side lines of the field. The judge is the one who will indicate the site for the serve.

16. Goal kick

When the ball leaves the field on the goal lines. If the last player to touch it was a rival, the goalkeeper will restart the match from his small area.

17. Corner kick

If the player who takes the ball through the goal lines is the one who defends his props, the judge will signal the corner kick.

This will be charged for one of the points closest to where the ball came out.

