Whether we like it or not, money plays an increasingly important role in the world of football. In all the Leagues, the first places are, curiously, those that have the most expensive players on their roster… and Mexico is no exception.
Below we will list which are the 10 most expensive squads in the Liga Mx.
Currently, the most expensive squad in Mexican football, with a value of eighty-eight million euros, is the Monterrey Soccer Club… and is not for less. They hired a Spanish team like Sergio Canales and repatriated, at the age of thirty, Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona.
The second most expensive Mexican soccer team is the Águilas del America, with a value of eighty-four million euros. It should be noted that those from Coapa are still looking for a top central defender, so they could climb to first place in the coming days.
He sacred herd It is installed in third position, with a value of sixty-nine million euros. It is fair to clarify that those from Guadalajara often see their value altered due to their tradition of playing only with Mexican soccer players.
The brand new champions of Mexican soccer: tigers, are in fourth place, with a value of sixty-seven million euros. They recently signed Mexican player Marcelo Flores, who cost the board close to a million dollars.
Those led by Nacho Ambriz are in fifth position, having a value of sixty million euros. The Devils They were finalists just a couple of tournaments ago, and yet, the championship was denied to them in an ugly way, so one might think that the investment made in recent semesters has not yielded the fruits they want.
Usually Saints Lagoon It is characterized by being more of a team that buys players at a low cost, gets the most out of them and then sells them at a high price. And in this tournament they are in the trance of enjoying quality. They are in position number six with a value of fifty-eight million euros.
The normal thing is that the bottom ones are those teams that do not have enough purchasing power to form competitive squads. However, Blue Cross It is a different case. They are the seventh most expensive team in Mexican soccer with a value of forty-nine million euros, and yet they are in the last places in the general standings.
Lion It appears in eighth place on the list of teams with the highest value in Mexican soccer, reaching thirty-eight million euros. Since its promotion in 2012, the beast has remained a competitive team in the Liga Mx. The capital injection of course adds up.
Just a couple of tournaments ago they emerged as champions of Mexican soccer, beating the Diablos Rojos del Toluca in the final. Pachuca It is not exactly characterized by being a team that spends a lot of money, and yet, they are among the ten most expensive teams in the Liga Mx, with a value of thirty-seven million euros.
The two-time champion could not be left out of this list. Although it is true that they have considerably weakened the Atlaswith the sale of important footballers such as Julián Quiñones or Ozziel Herrera, they are currently among the top 10 most expensive teams in the Liga Mx with a value of thirty-four million euros.
#expensive #squads #Liga
Leave a Reply