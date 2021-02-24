While some flee at Spicy foods, for others they are pleasant. That burning effect in the mouth How much you can like (or scare) is produced by a substance called capsaicin that is found in Peppers in different proportions according to the variety. This is why the itchiness that each one produces can vary in intensity.

In order to classify them, an American pharmacist named Wilbur L. Scoville invented in 1912 a scale that measures the strength of the itch. The method, which adopted the name of its creator, Scoville scale, determines the amount of the amount of capsaicin present in the pepper.

To carry out the measurement, an extract of capsaicin is prepared and diluted in sugar water until the presence of the spice is imperceptible. The number of solutions required by each case is identified as a Scoville unit or SHU. The more SHUs the pepper has, the more terrible the spiciness will be when ingested.

The Scoville scale determines how hot the peppers are. Photos Martín Bonetto.

A clear reference and that serves to imagine the spicy effect of each pepper, is that a bell pepper has 0 Scoville units, because it is not hot. Most of the hot peppers are around 500 SHUs, while a jalapeno -one of the most popular types of chili in Mexico-, it can range between 5,000 and 10,000.

The red or cayenne pepper and the tabasco chili are around 40,000 SHUs, while the Thai chili, used in Asian food, can reach 100,000, and the Habañero pepperDepending on the variety, it can go up to 350,000 Scoville units.

Next, the top 10 of the peppers with the highest amount of SHUs according to the Scoville scale.

The 10 hottest peppers in the world

10. Tabasco chili

The Tabasco chili is the best known.

One of the best known, originally from the state of Tabasco, Mexico. It is the fruit of a bush that reaches up to two meters in height. It is used to make the sauce of the same name. It has between 30,000 and 50,000 Scoville units.

9. Thai chili

Thai chili is also known as red chili pepper or bird’s eye. Photo AP.

Also called bird’s eye chili. They have between 50,000 and 100,000 Scoville units. It is used in the Vietnamese and Thai cuisine.

6. Piri Piri

It is a plant that grows in the Amazon and to which medicinal properties are attributed. When the Portuguese discovered it, they exported it to Europe, Asia and Africa. With this pepper, which can have between 100,000 and 200,000 SHUs, the sauce of the same name is made that can accompany or marinate different types of meats.

7. Rocoto

Stuffed hot pepper. Photo José Cáceres.

Also between 100,000 and 200,000 Scoville units, this pepper is commonly used in peruvian kitchens and bolivian. It really stings a lot, although it is also used to alleviate gastritis and as an antioxidant.

6. Habanero Chile

Habanero peppers are characterized by having black seeds. Photo EFE.

It is grown mostly in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. It can have three different colors, which do not indicate its varieties but rather the ripening of the pepper: green when it is young, then it turns yellow and in adulthood it turns red. On the Scoville scale they range from 100,000 to 350,000 SHUs.

5. Naga bhut jolokia

This red pepper that grows in the state of Assam (India) stands at over one million Scoville units (1,041,427). Among its effects, causes sweating and can work as a powerful laxative.

4. Naga Viper

It has 1,382,118 SHUs. From 2011 to 2017 figured in the book Guinness of records as the hottest chili in the world. It is a hybrid created in England with three species of chili: Naga Morich, the Bhut jolokia and the Trinidad scorpion.

The Trinidad Butch T scorpion. AFP photo.

3. Trinidad Butch T Scorpion

This pepper is a variety of the Trinidad Scorpion, known for its shape similar to that of the scorpion. The “Butch T” was added by Butch Taylor, owner of a sauce company, who spread its seeds. It can reach 1,463,700 SHUs.

The Carolina Reaper ranks Guiness as “the hottest on the Scoville scale.”

2. Carolina Reaper

It has no less than 2,220,000 Scoville units and is the last to have been registered in the Guinness Book as the hottest in the world. YouTube is full of videos of those trying the challenge to try it, some with damaging consequences. In 2020, a Canadian achieved the record of eating it in 10 seconds.

1. Dragon’s Breath and Pepper X

Not yet officially recognized by Guinness Records, there are at least two peppers created in recent years that are attributed a higher number on the Scoville scale than the Carolina Reaper. The first, called Dragon’s breath (Dragon’s breath), was developed in Wales for medical purposes, to be used as a pain reliever for its numbing ability. It was estimated to have more than 2.48 million SHUs.

For his part, Ed Currie, from the PuckerButt Pepper Company, and creator of the Carolina Reaper, claims to have developed an even spicier one: the Pepper X, with 3.18 million Scoville units. A variety that will surely not reach any kitchen.

EC