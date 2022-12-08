A survey of National Federation of Automotive Vehicles Distribution (Fenabrave) showed that General Motors led the sale of automobiles in Brazil. Data for the month of November also show that the French Peugeot has returned to the ranking, the brand has not appeared among the top ten since 2011. The survey considers passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses.

Another brand that does not appear on the list, but was in other Fenabrave rankings is Citroen, in last place in the November survey. See the list:

General Motors; Fiat; Volkswagen; Hyundai; Toyota; Jeep; Renault; Honda; Nissan; Peugeot.

The return of the featured brands may be related to Stellantis, a group from merger of the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and the French group PSA, owner of the Peugeot and Citroën brands. Among the novelties for next year, are a 7-seater SUV and a compact sedan; for Peugeot, the focus is to prioritize the production of electric models.

According to Estadão, vehicle sales in Brazil increased by 12.78% in November compared to October, after falling by 6.7%. There were 203,994 thousand vehicles sold in the penultimate month of the year.