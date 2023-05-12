The Storm Shadow, the long-range missile supplied by the British to Ukraine, has the capability to strike deep into Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities (which allows it to decrease its visibility to enemy observation), jointly developed by the United Kingdom and France, and is typically launched from the air. The range can reach 250 kilometers (560 with low-level flight, versions not intended for export) and the missile is capable of flying at one thousand kilometers per hour at a minimum height of 30-40 metres. The Broach warhead of 450 kilograms of conventional explosive is designed to hit command and control centers, airports, infrastructure and other strategic targets. The warhead has an initial penetrating charge to clear terrain or enter a bunker, then a variable-delay shuttle to control the detonation of the main warhead. The missile weighs about 1,300 kilograms. Once launched it is not possible to carry out a reprogramming of the target and within the data transferred to the missile before launch there is the complete flight plan including any threats represented by the Surface to Air Missile (SAM) systems and the related maneuvers evasive. It is a “fire and forget” missile (shoot and forget): it must be programmed before launch, then it is not possible to change the course or impart self-destruct. The missile follows a semi-autonomous path, on a low flight path guided by GPS and terrain mapping towards the target area. Near the target, the missile rears up and then dives into the target. Climbing at height is intended to achieve the best probability of target identification and penetration. During the final maneuver, the nose cone is ejected to allow a high resolution thermographic camera (infrared homing) to observe the target area. The missile then tries to locate its target based on its targeting information (DSMAC). If it can’t, and there is a high risk of collateral damage, the missile is able to fly to a crash point instead of risking inaccuracies. The UK has received assurances from the Ukrainian government that these missiles will only be used within Ukraine’s sovereign territory and not in Russia.