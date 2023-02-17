According to the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), lhe stability funds are something that allows the government to accumulate resources from different fiscal years to use them in the face of possible falls in estimated income.

The Mexican government has the Federal Entities Income Stabilization Fund (FEIEF) and the Budget Income Stabilization Fund (FEIP).

Both were used in 2019 and 2020, right during the pandemic, and have not been fully reconstituted, since Mexico does not have sufficient resources to face a new major economic crisis.

Despite the fact that in 2021 and 2022 the government obtained excess income, they have not been enough to reconstitute the stabilization funds.

“In general, stabilization funds are mechanisms that help countries to face the problems that arise when their public revenues have sudden drops (such as a drop in the price of oil or other raw materials, or lower tax revenues than expected)”, commented the CIEP.

These mechanisms are like a “savings fund” that can be used to mitigate vulnerabilities caused by fluctuating markets and prices.

Both the FEIP and NAFIN are intended to reduce the effects on public finances of changes in public revenue caused by abrupt movements in international oil prices.