The invitation letters of the Service tax administration (SAT) are crucial documents in the tax field of Mexico and it is important that you know their implications, if you receive any.

The SAT invitation letters They are official communications issued by the Mexican treasury to request taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations. These cards can be of two types :

Open Letters: These letters are sent to taxpayers in general to remind them of the importance of complying with their tax duties. Personalized Letters: These letters are addressed to specific taxpayers and can point out omissions in the fulfillment of obligations or discrepancies between the declared information and the tax records.

Why the SAT sends invitation letters:

The SAT uses these invitation card as part of their fundraising programs. It analyzes the information in its databases and, if it detects differences or inconsistencies, sends an invitation letter to clarify the situation.

It is important to highlight that the invitation letters do not always result from inspection procedures provided for in the Federation fiscal Code (CFF), but are an opportunity for the taxpayer to clarify discrepancies before an audit process begins.

What are SAT invitation letters and what to do if I receive one? / Reform

How to respond to an invitation letter from the SAT

If you receive a SAT invitation letter, it is essential that you attend to it immediately. Ignoring it can have negative consequences, such as tax audits. Here are some key steps to respond appropriately:

Check the Tax Mailbox: The SAT sends invitation letters through the Tax Mailbox, so you should check it regularly to verify if you have a new message from the tax authority.

Read the letter carefully: Make sure you fully understand the reason for the letter and the actions required.

Gather the necessary documentation: If the letter requires you to provide additional information or clarify a situation, make sure you have the necessary documentation in order.

Respond in a timely manner: Please meet the deadlines stated in the letter and follow the instructions to respond appropriately.

Seek professional advice: If you are unsure how to answer or need additional advice, consider seeking the help of a tax professional.

When the SAT sends an invitation letterwill notify you through the contact means that you provided in your Tax Mailbox, such as email or text messages.

These notifications will alert you that you should review your Tax Mailbox to read the full message from the tax authority.

Taxpayers must pay attention to these communications, respond in a timely manner and comply with their tax obligations to avoid future problems with the SAT.