The Russian decision was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with journalists, adding that Russia will return to the agreement after its demands are met.

Where are the grains exported?

48.6 percent in Europe and Central Asia.

27.4 percent in East Asia and the Pacific region.

15.4 percent in the Middle East and North Africa.

6 percent in South Asia.

2.7 percent in sub-Saharan Africa.

Russia’s conditions for extending the grain deal?

Re-connection of “Rossylkhozbank” with the “SWIFT” system.

Resuming the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts and providing maintenance services.

Lift restrictions on insurance, reinsurance and port access.

Restore the operation of the ammonia pipeline “Tolyatti – Odessa”.

Unblock accounts of companies related to the production and transportation of agricultural products.

Stages of renewal of the deal

July 22, 2022: Signing of an agreement with representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations for a period of 120 days.

November 18, 2022: 120-day extension.

March 18, 2023: 60-day extension.

May 18, 2023: 60-day extension.

July 17, 2023: Deal expires.

Objectives of the agreement:

Creation of a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

Lifting restrictions on the export of Russian food and fertilizers.