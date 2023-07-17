The Russian decision was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with journalists, adding that Russia will return to the agreement after its demands are met.
Where are the grains exported?
- 48.6 percent in Europe and Central Asia.
- 27.4 percent in East Asia and the Pacific region.
- 15.4 percent in the Middle East and North Africa.
- 6 percent in South Asia.
- 2.7 percent in sub-Saharan Africa.
Russia’s conditions for extending the grain deal?
- Re-connection of “Rossylkhozbank” with the “SWIFT” system.
- Resuming the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts and providing maintenance services.
- Lift restrictions on insurance, reinsurance and port access.
- Restore the operation of the ammonia pipeline “Tolyatti – Odessa”.
- Unblock accounts of companies related to the production and transportation of agricultural products.
Stages of renewal of the deal
July 22, 2022: Signing of an agreement with representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations for a period of 120 days.
November 18, 2022: 120-day extension.
March 18, 2023: 60-day extension.
May 18, 2023: 60-day extension.
July 17, 2023: Deal expires.
Objectives of the agreement:
Creation of a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.
Lifting restrictions on the export of Russian food and fertilizers.
