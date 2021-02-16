Since the outbreak of the pandemic, almost a year ago, we have become familiar with a new way of life, in addition to new scientific terms that have already been implemented in our daily lives: aerological tests, antibodies, antigens, viruses or the famous PCR. Terms that, in fact, they go beyond the coronavirus and even much further from a global pandemic. It is about science which, after all, is also culture.

This is how they wanted to communicate it in a seminar for four young researchers at the La Yutera Campus of the University of Valladolid on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on February 11.

There, Irene Bocos (Researcher at the University Institute in Sustainable Forest Management), Olaya Mediavilla (ID Forest-Applied Forest Biotechnology and professor at the School of Agricultural Technical Engineering in the Department of Plant Production), Manuela del Caño (Professor of Immunology at the Faculty of Medicine) and Marta Hernandez (Researcher at the Instituto Tecnológico Agrario de Castilla y León) wanted to convey with their powers the importance of science, as well as publicize other applications that have the famous tests that detect the coronavirus.

What exactly is a PCR?

It is an answer that has been given a lot in the last year. Many already relate it to diagnostic tests, yes, but the truth is that a PCR is a polymerase chain reaction, a molecular biology technique to obtain a large number of copies of a DNA fragment, starting from a minimum. This test is used with COVID-19 to find out if there is RNA of the virus in the sample obtained from people.

Other uses of PCR

“We use PCR tests for forest genetic identification, to distinguish different types of species”, stated Olaya Mediavilla through the telematic conference, explaining from his computer that this type of test they are also useful to recognize new species for science, that is, to detect new organisms and to be able to study their characteristics.

The same researcher pointed out that a PCR test could help determine the cause of a disease in a tree, taking a soil sample: “We can identify the fungi and bacteria that are in the soil.” The conference was followed by at least 250 people, including people connected from France.

Continuing with the presentation, Marta Hernández added that SARS-CoV-2 is the microorganism with the most sequences in the world, with more than 500,000, which makes it very complex and it is difficult to know all its details. “The technique that is based on the structure of DNA has fallen in price and accessibility has increased,” says the expert.

Immunity and Antibodies

In addition to PCR, the seminar also served to talk about immunity, so much on everyone’s lips with the arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus. “Immunity is not only antibodies, but also memory cells, which give us long-term immunity”, Manuela del Caño commented on the subject, immediately explaining the importance of the antibodies, those in charge of detecting pathogens that are bad, from which we must protect ourselves.

“They also prevent them from acting, because they block them and sound the alarm, calling all the authorities to end the problem “he added in his presentation. To detect antibodies in the blood, virus proteins are removed and analyzed.