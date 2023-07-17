Open educational resources (OERs) are materials stored in any media and are used for learning, teaching, and research. Students may use the materials to learn or during their assignments. The materials can also be used by tutors to help students understand specific concepts. Researchers utilize the OERs to increase their understanding of specific topics. Thus, OERs are materials stored in any form and can be accessed by anyone for learning, teaching, and research.

Storage Medium

The OERs can be stored in any form by their creators to make them accessible to others. The materials may be stored in digital devices used with technological devices, such as mobile phones. Additionally, they can be stored in fine prints to be used by different people. The materials are used in the form they have been released to ensure that other individuals can access them. For instance, multiple students in writing centers can use a book to advance their academics. Hence, OERs are stored in multiple mediums.

Access

Their creators release the materials in the public domain to ensure that others can access them. The creators use open licenses, which allows individuals to access, use and redistribute them at no cost. The users can also manipulate them to highlight a specific topic they choose. For example, a writing center can edit an open educational video to focus on a specific subject or theme. The users do not have to pay the creators any fees to use the resources. Thus, OERs are released under an open license to the public domain.

Users

The OERs can be used by anybody who has access to them and has the knowledge to use them. Students can utilize the OERs while completing assignments or conducting further studies on a specific topic to ensure they achieve academic excellence. The materials can be used in writing centers, such as Wr1ter.com, by tutors or students to get a deeper understanding of a topic. Researchers also utilize the OERs in their processes to seek a clear understanding of their topic of study.

Use

The use of OER is left to the discretion of the users. The users are entitled to go through the resources and select those they view to have the most benefits. In case of materials that are complex to use, the creators provide a users’ manual that may help individuals seeking to utilize the product. For instance, writing centers may have manuals on how to use specific resources in the organizations. Additionally, the materials may be used partially or fully without restrictions since they have an open license. Thus, the use of OERs is left to the users’ discretion.

In conclusion, OERs can be stored in digital or any other medium. They are released on an open license under the public domain, which makes them free to use. Furthermore, anyone can use them without requesting the creators’ consent. The OERs can also be used for any purpose, such as research, tutoring, or learning. The users determine how they want to use the OERs.