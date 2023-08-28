Have you always wanted to try playing classic casino games, but always been too intimidated by the idea of ​​visiting a real casino? Or maybe you’re not afraid to go, but you just don’t have a huge choice of casinos nearby. If visiting a land-based casino is inconvenient for one reason or another, don’t worry! We have a suitable alternative for you.

You can consider playing at online casinos instead! Online casinos offer a number of benefits that can contribute to an enjoyable gaming experience. Online casinos can offer a great way to satisfy the urge to gamble right from your couch.

But what exactly are they, and are they worth your time? This article will give you a comprehensive overview of online casinos, how they work, what games they offer and how they compare to land-based casinos. Let’s dive right in!

What is an Online Casino?

As you can tell from the name, a online casino it is simply a site that provides gambling services. Imagine any game that you may know from traditional casinos, but presented in a video game format and that you can play by visiting a certain site. That’s basically what it’s all about!

It is important to note that online casino games are generally not owned by the casino itself. While a land-based casino may physically own the slot machines that sit within it, online casinos rely on game development companies like NetEnt or Yggdrasil to produce the software for the slots, poker or other games. Then, the casino simply pays the developer for the right to use their game on their site. This way, it is possible to see the exact same game from the same developer in many different online casinos.

Some sites also offer live casino games. These feature a live dealer, so the gaming experience resembles that of a real casino.

As you might expect, online casinos require players to stake (i.e. place a bet) when playing. If you’re in a land-based casino, you could exchange some cash for chips, right?

In an online casino, all you have to do is create an account and then add funds. Like any other service that requires a financial transaction, digital casinos typically support multiple payment methods for making deposits and withdrawals.

When you start playing, the casino simply withdraws funds from your account balance for each bet. Likewise, winnings go into the account and can be used to play more or be withdrawn as a profit.

What are online casino games?

Have you ever heard the saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”? This popular expression refers to something that works so well that it needs no improvement. It can be said that it applies to traditional betting games. Many of them have been the same for decades, but the fact that players keep returning to casinos to play them is a testament to how much fun and love they are.

Not surprisingly, the same types of games can be found in an online casino. This is what people want; thus, this is what online casinos aim to provide.

Perhaps the only advantage that online companies have added to traditional casino games is the greater variety of themes. Digital casino games are like video games or mobile games, so it’s quite easy to design them with different themes in mind.

What do you think of a tropical themed poker game? Or one sci-fi online slots? They probably already exist, and you’re more likely to find them online than in a land-based casino.

But if you’re a complete casino newbie, don’t worry! Below we will walk you through the main categories of casino games that you can come across, both online and offline.

Table games

As the name suggests, these games require a table (or other type of surface) to play. The most obvious examples of classic board games are card or dice games. In both cases, a table is needed to lay out the cards or to roll the dice.

You probably figured this out by now, but some of the most popular casino games fall into this category. For example, poker, blackjack, baccarat and many others are all considered board games.

Random number games

This category includes games where the winning condition is to land on a number or set of numbers chosen at random as being right. Sounds a bit complicated? Let’s see an example!

Bingo is one of the most popular random number games in the world. In bingo, players purchase bingo cards that contain sets of random numbers. In the beginning nobody knows what the winning numbers are. Instead, they are drawn at random from a designated container with numbered balls, while the game host announces and records each number as it is drawn.

If a player has the selected number on their sheet, they mark it. The first player to complete a full row of numbers must shout “Bingo!” to communicate that you have won the game and to attract the attention of the announcer. The electronic version of this game works in a similar way, with the computer acting as the host.

Since the winning numbers in this type of game are not predetermined, we call them random number games.

Slot machines, which are very common in casinos, are also RNG extension. While players know in advance which symbols will bring them a payout, there is no way of knowing which multiplier symbols the machine will land on, so the outcome is also random.

As a game of chance, online slots are great fun. They are one of the most popular categories of casino games on the internet, with thousands of different online slots titles available.

Hybrid games

Some popular casino games combine elements of both of the above categories, making them hybrids. For example, the game of roulette needs a table and requires players to bet on random numbers. Of course, digital roulette and other hybrid games also exist!

How to find a good online casino

With so many attractive games out there, the online casino industry is booming. There are thousands, if not millions, of digital casinos to choose from. But on what basis should you make this choice?

Since money is at stake, the most important factors in choosing a place to gamble are safety and reliability. These two aspects are essential when looking for the best online casino.

First, you want to play at a casino that won’t steal your personal information or add unauthorized charges to your credit card or other selected payment methods. This is what we mean by security.

Also, you want a company that answers your questions, if you have any, through a dedicated support team and always pays your winnings on time with no hassle. This is where reliability comes into play.

To make sure you don’t fall for a scam, it’s always best to play at regulated casinos. Companies with a valid gambling license issued by official regulatory authorities have a better track record of treating their customers fairly.

You should be able to find out whether or not an online casino is regulated by looking up its license (and checking its number when you see it). To find this type of information, you can check the bottom, footer of the site or the company’s About Us page.

If all of this seems like a bit of a stretch to you and you’re still not sure how to search for regulated online casinos, you can too try a service like gates-of-olympus.app. It is completely free and exists to help players find reliable casinos. Additionally, the site also recommends ongoing bonus offers, so it also provides a decent shortcut to special offers and promotions.

Online casino and offline casino: The main differences

As we have already established, online casinos offer many of the same types of games and playing conditions as traditional establishments. So, is it better to play online or offline? In this section we have analyzed some of the main differences between online and offline casinos.

Game selection

How many games can a traditional casino host? Physical space can run out quickly, and building or renting a larger hall is an additional expense.

Meanwhile, an Internet casino only has to worry about hosting the site and the commissions it pays to game developers. Therefore, digital casinos have much better scalability potential and can support more games.

Also, the digital versions of casino games come in many different designs and themes, so it’s very easy to switch to a new game if you get bored. When we consider both the number of games available and their multiple versions and themes, digital casinos clearly have the advantage in terms of variety.

Special offers

Although offline casinos sometimes have special events to attract players, bonuses are much more common online. Most digital casinos offer some sort of welcome bonus or deposit match bonus where the player’s funds are multiplied, allowing him to play more games. Also, it is quite easy to schedule free spins in an online slot, so bonuses of this kind exist as well.

Offline casinos certainly have their advantages. They may also provide some free turns in games or hotel and restaurant perks. However, you are limited to just the casino you are at.

On the other hand, when playing from your PC or phone, it’s much easier to switch to a new casino if you don’t like the offers available at the first one. Also, apart from the social aspect, online casino bonuses are usually more focused on deposit size, which many players prefer.

Transparency

When you enter a physical casino, do you know where to look for its license? And the general conditions of use? If it’s a legitimate business, these assets likely exist somewhere in the building, but finding them isn’t always easy or intuitive.

Meanwhile, online, you only need to scroll a bit or click somewhere on a site to find all the information you need about a casino. All the legal rules are also readily available, so players can easily familiarize themselves with the casino rules.

Overall, we believe that online casinos – at least the regulated ones – are more transparent than traditional ones.

Comfort

Which is easier: get dressed and go to a casino near your home (if there is one) or just open the browser on your computer or smartphone? If you rely on Internet casinos, you will be able to play anywhere and anytime.

While this can be seen as a scam, as it can potentially allow for problem gambling, the fact remains that online casinos are easier to find and very easy to join.

Also, the social stigma associated with Internet casinos is less. This is largely due to the fact that you don’t have to worry about anyone seeing you entering or leaving a casino, in case this poses a problem of some sort for you.

For these reasons, we believe that digital casinos are significantly more convenient.

Summary

So where should you be spending your time? Is the online casino experience superior to that of land-based gaming? We believe that both online and offline casinos have their charms and advantages.

Ultimately, the choice is yours alone. Consider your needs, preferences and circumstances. Do you live in an area with many well-known casinos and enjoy the social aspect of gambling? Or do you prefer to play stretched out on your sofa without having to spend too much money on drinks at the bar? Depending on what your answers are, you may find yourself preferring one path over the other.

Whatever choice you make, remember to always gamble responsibly. Good game!