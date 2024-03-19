He cholesterola fatty substance essential for cellular functioning, can become a health problem when its blood levels They are high. Although the liver produces the amount needed by the body, excess from a diet rich in saturated fat can trigger serious complications.

According to experts, Maintaining cholesterol levels below 200 mg/dl is crucial for optimal cardiovascular health.

Between 200 mg/dl and 239 mg/dl, it is considered high and it is recommended to take measures to reduce it. Above 240 mg/dl, the risk increases significantly.

The buildup of cholesterol in the arteries, known as atherosclerosis, is a major concern. This condition, silent in its initial stages, can lead to serious complications such as heart attacks or strokes.

It is important to highlight that high cholesterol usually has no symptoms, so a blood test is the only way to detect it. In addition, there are several risk factors that can contribute to its development, such as poor diet, obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, advanced age and diabetes.

A diet rich in saturated fats, present in foods such as full-fat dairy products, red meat and tropical oils, is one of the main causes of high cholesterol. Obesity and lack of exercise also increase the risk, as does smoking, which damages blood vessel walls.

However, all is not lost. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent and control high cholesterol. Following a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, along with regular physical exercise, are key steps.

Additionally, for those with persistently high cholesterol levels, medications may be an option. However, you should always consult a health professional before beginning any treatment.