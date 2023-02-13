What are Nairo Quintana’s efforts to run again in Europe?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nairo Quintana.
President of the Movement for Credible Cycling returned to refer to the issue.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Nairo Quintana He is without a team and a few days ago it became known that his idea is to travel to Europe looking for a contract for the 2023 season.
The Boyacá cyclist drags the consequences of the disqualification of the past Tour de France because in two of his analyzes the substance tramadol was found, prohibited by the International Cycling Union (UCI) in competition.
Since the case was filed, Nairo has not been calm. The teams in Europe closed their doors to him and at this moment he does not have a contract that links him with a group for 2023.
Any change?
Quintana took advice from several lawyers and appealed the UCI decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), but the entity dismissed the appeal and confirmed the decision.
Last January, TIME consulted Roger Legeay, president of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), about the current situation of the Colombian corridor.
Legeay was emphatic in stating that there was no veto: “There is no need to invert responsibilities, it was Nairo Quintana who did not respect international standards and for this reason he was convicted by the UCI and confirmed by the TAS.”
Those close to the runner warned that the idea is for Quintana himself to put up his face and meet with those responsible for the two cycling entres in order to clarify his outlook.
Is there a meeting?
EL TIEMPO again consulted Legeay about the option of establishing some personal dialogue with Quintana and the manager was drastic in his response.
“As a follow-up to his question, he confirmed what I told him in the previous interview. There is no change,” Legeay said.
Sports
