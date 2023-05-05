Eliminated from the Champions League and the French Cup, and current leader of Ligue 1 but with Olympique de Marseille eating at their heels, five points behind, Galtier’s Paris Saint Germain is not exactly characterized by being a team that will remain in the history of the club for having achieved important titles, and its cycle sounds more like failure considering the magnitude of the figures it has.
One of them is that of Lionel Messi, the best player on the planet and recently world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who already feels more outside than inside of the Parisian cast from June 30and more after the decision that the institution has just taken with the “Flea”.
It is that the 35-year-old from Rosario was fined, according to reports L’Equipe and RMC Sports, with a two-week suspension, in which he will not receive his salary, will not play with the team nor will he be able to show up for practice with the rest of his companions.
This is because the club considers that it was “a serious mistake” that Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia in the middle of the season: the “10” left with his family last Monday to fulfill some commercial commitments as Tourist Ambassador of that country, which did not go down well with the leadership of the French cast. That’s why, We will review the possible destinations of the best player in the world.
What are Messi’s options for the future after the suspension?
The Blaugrana club began its efforts to finalize Messi’s return many months ago, but its main drawback in making it a reality is the Financial Fair Play, a reason that also marked his departure two years ago. The high value of his contract is what makes the leaders doubt, and many footballers do not want to lower their salary for the crack to arrive. However, he is still the first option of the “10”.
The intention is to use the same strategy with which the club tempted David Beckham, today its president, who intends to make a great economic effort, they want to use it to promote the next World Cup that will take place in the North American country and also allow him to create his own franchise.
The cast of Ramón Díaz dreams of Messi to face his classic rival Al Nassr, who has Cristiano Ronaldo. They have already made him a multi-million dollar offer and the Rosario star will have to respond.
The least probable for the moment, although the maximum dream of many. “Surely our people do (dream of having Messi)… He is a player, call himself Messi or another player, he is a player who has a contract, he is a player that surely time will tell…”said Ignacio Astore, the president of Newell’s. “One can get excited, but for me it is very distant and you just have to wait,” he concluded.
