“January snow” is not the only meteorological phenomenon that occurs in Mexicobut the “downpours” of May are also recordedand this time we will tell you what this meteorological phenomenon consists of.

This Monday, May 15, the 2023 cyclone and rainy season officially began in the Pacific Ocean, while it will be from June 1 of this year when it begins in the Atlantic Ocean.

Thus, according to the National Meteorological System (NMS) of the National Water Commission (With water), in the Pacific there are 16 to 22 hydrometeorological phenomena, of which between 9 and 11 would be tropical storms, and 4 to 6 category 1 or 2 hurricanes, while 3 to 5 would be level 3 to 5 hurricanes. 5.

For its part, for the Atlantic, 10 to 16 hydrometeorological phenomena are forecast, of which between 7 and 9 would be tropical storms, 1 to 3 level 1 or 2 hurricanes, and 2 to 4 level 3 hurricanes. to 5.

What are ‘May showers’? | Be careful with the hurricane season

Now, once we have reviewed the phenomena that are expected for this 2023 cyclone season, which will increase in number as a result of the “El Niño” phenomenon, below we will tell you what the downpours in May are.

As detailed by Angel Meulenertresearcher at the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), the “May showers” are the first rains that correspond to natural climatic variations outside the rainy season.

“Some months of May are rainier and others not so much,” said the detailed specialist that the downpours of May occur practically every year during the fifth month of the year.

The downpours of May, in a nutshell, are the rains that are recorded sporadically in some Mexican regions, but are not an indication that the rainy season has come earlyand that at the same time does not mean that the high temperatures decrease.