When we think about facial wrinkles, the first thing that comes to mind are the forehead, eye and frown lines, all located in the upper half of the face. However, early care and the rise of infiltrations with neuromodulators, such as botulinum toxin, have made these wrinkles very easy to prevent and eliminate. But what do we do with those that occur on the lower half of our face? The nasolabial folds, the vertical lines of the lips and the folds that go down from the corner of the mouth to the jaw and chin become accentuated with age and are an aesthetic challenge.

Let's start by clarifying that facial wrinkles are folds in the skin that appear in youth with the first lines of expression and settle over the years; But not all wrinkles are the same. “In youth we all have expression wrinkles in areas such as crow's feet, forehead and brow. These wrinkles, called dynamic, disappear when we stop making the expression that causes them so, a priori, they do not have to worry us,” he explains. Bella Hurtado , technical director of Boutijour. On the other hand, wrinkles in the lower third of the face are static. “They are called that because they do not disappear when the face is at rest. Although they can be caused by expression wrinkles, caused by repetitive movements and gestures, their presence is related to the aging process. With age we lose volume in both facial fatty deposits and bone support. In addition, the production of collagen and elastin decreases, the facial support ligaments become lax and sagging appears. All these factors create deep and marked wrinkles that are visible to the naked eye,” says the Dr. Lia Fabianoowner of the LF Clínic clinics in Barcelona and Mallorca.

Why are puppet lines so worrying?

We do not notice their existence until they appear because they provoke an unflattering gesture of bitterness and sadness. As Dr. Fabiano indicates, “genetic predisposition influences its appearance, as does sun abuse responsible for the degradation of collagen and elastin fibers that are essential for the firmness of the skin. The natural aging process causes the cheekbones to lose volume and projection, then the law of gravity comes into action and the tissues sag, giving rise to greater volume in the lower facial third. The chin becomes blurred and nasolabial folds appear, folds that run from the nostrils to the corner, and marionette lines, deep wrinkles that run from the mouth to the chin. Grooves and lines are one of the biggest aesthetic concerns after the age of 50.” Experts recommend going to a professional when wrinkles begin to be seen at rest. After the age of 30, our body's collagen production begins to decrease, but genetics plays an important role in the appearance of lines and folds. If you still do not have wrinkles at rest, a good preventive routine can delay their appearance and reduce them.

Does cosmetics work?

To avoid its appearance, it is best to invest in prevention with a routine rich in active ingredients that promote hydration and the synthesis of collagen and elastin. “Cosmetics rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants such as copper PCA help, as well as the well-known hyaluronic acid which, by retaining and providing hydration, favors the balance of the skin and makes it look plump. Products rich in peptides are also of interest, which are chains of amino acids that stimulate collagen,” says Elisabeth San Gregorio, technical director of Medik8. Estefania Nieto, from the Omorovicza brand explains that “we should not leave aside retinoids, which are great allies capable of working on the youthfulness of the skin. They renew the deeper layers of tissue, blur fine lines and promote a smoother and more uniform face. Daily sun protection is also essential.”

If wrinkles have already appeared and have remained very markedly fixed on the skin, we can resort to more powerful principles capable of reversing aging. “Glutathione, the body's primary antioxidant, visibly reduces the appearance of deep folds and strengthens the skin by protecting, repairing and detoxifying. Neuropeptides are also ideal for reversing any marked wrinkles,” adds the expert from Perricone MD, Raquel González.

Is there an anti-wrinkle diet?

The experts consulted agree that a healthy diet can play a crucial role in preventing wrinkles. “Consumption of refined sugar in excess has no benefits for the body or the skin. Sugar participates in a chemical process called glycation that causes oxidative damage and premature aging. In addition, it destroys collagen and elastin, proteins responsible for firmness,” indicates the Dr. Kira Visenberg from Clínica Premium Marbella. Dr. Fabiano points out “sugar is not good but what is lethal for wrinkles is the habit of smoking and drinking alcohol. The distillation or fermentation of some drinks directly clogs the dermis and takes away its luminosity. Not to mention the harms of tobacco. I have done studies on the skin of smokers and the results are devastating. The percentage of elastin is reduced by 68% in smokers, which translates into a greater tendency to lose firmness and the formation of wrinkles. In addition to the characteristic grayish tone of a poorly oxygenated complexion and the barcode, those vertical perioral wrinkles so characteristic of people who smoke.”

Gestures that accelerate wrinkles

Forced postures and expressions play tricks on the formation of wrinkles. The good news is that some can be avoided. There are many unconscious movements that we repeat numerous times throughout the day. Frowning causes wrinkles between the eyebrows that give the appearance of anger; Smoking or drinking directly from a bottle promotes the appearance of the barcode and clenching the jaw excessively causes lines on the chin. We also have to be careful when looking at the cell phone because having our neck bent over causes the famous Venus necklaces or Venus neck. smartphone. Sleeping on your side is also not advisable because it favors the formation of vertical wrinkles on the forehead, between the eyebrows and in the nasolabial fold and favors the appearance of marks on the cheeks and neckline,” explains Kira Visenberg from Clínica Premium Marbella. The beautician Carmen Navarro He is clear: “to avoid this, the ideal is to sleep on your back, and choose soft fabrics for your pillow. Silk or satin does not wrinkle and does not cling to the skin as much as cotton. There are also anti-wrinkle pillows. When you get up in the morning I recommend doing a massage in the rictus and chin area to stimulate blood circulation.”

Five minutes of daily massage

Moisturizing the skin is essential, but making small gestures when applying cosmetics encourages the penetration of the active ingredients and helps reduce wrinkles. “We always recommend that during the application of facial cosmetics you spend a few minutes activating or stimulating the tissue with simple firming maneuvers from the corner of the lips to the hairline at eye level. It can be done manually or with the help of gua sha stones,” he says. Patricia Cuenca, director of Oxigen. Performing a light massage relaxes the muscles, stimulates the formation of fibroblasts, improves skin microcirculation and tones the tissue. Beautician Carmen Navarro recommends “performing intense pinches every night for five minutes in the area of ​​the upper lip, in the corners of the mouth and on the chin to erase signs of tension. Then, with gentler pinches, you can work on the nasolabial folds and marionette lines in detail. Gadgets such as massage rollers or ghua sha stones They also help the product penetrate the layers of the skin. They improve blood circulation and contribute to firmer skin because redefine the contours and facial volume.” To better handle these stones, the ideal is to use oils or creams as they slide more smoothly. Additionally, the massage is enhanced if you cool the stone before using it.

7 cabin treatments that soften marionette lines

The avalanche of aesthetic treatments to treat marionette lines and firm facial contours is truly endless. And as always, to get it right you have to put yourself in expert hands to find the right solution. Let's review the most popular treatments:

Radiofrequency and ultrasound: If the problem is incipient, Thermage radiofrequency can stop it at its roots. As indicated by Dr. Beatriz Beltran from the BB Clinic “Thermage improves expression lines and sagging, repositions fat and compacts the skin. In addition, it allows you to insist on certain areas, such as the lower third of the face according to the patient's needs. The effect is very natural.” High Intensity Focused Ultrasounds are also useful to achieve extra firmness in slightly marked wrinkles. “Although they are not applied directly to the marionette line area, the traction points work to achieve a harmonious and effective firming effect,” concludes Patricia Cuenca from Oxigen.

Chemical peels: They are very effective because they work at different depths of the skin. “There are superficial, medium and deep ones and they are carried out depending on the needs of each patient. These peels are medical, that is, they are performed in consultation to eliminate the superficial layers of the skin in a controlled manner, smooth out wrinkles and accelerate cell renewal, which slows down over the years. At home, I also recommend periodic gentler exfoliations, always with specific indications for each skin type,” says surgeon Lia Fabiano.

Hyaluronic acid. One of the most effective treatments to maintain the contour is hyaluronic acid infiltration. The MaiLi filler manages to reposition tissues and volumes and mark the jaw line. “I don't use it to fill in wrinkles or simply add volume to the cheekbones, but I do it in order to create a kind of 'fabric frame' that supports and tightens the muscle at a deeper level. “80% of hyaluronic acid infiltrates the bone and ligament,” explains the doctor. Jorge Mercadoaesthetic doctor and creator of this technique.

Collagen inducers: Inductors such as Sculptra manage to tighten the lower third of the face while preserving a natural expression. “It provides a immediate lifting effect with gradual and progressive results. This occurs because the inducers promote the production of natural collagen, which is why the maximum result is achieved three months after performing the treatment. We can apply the product with vectors to achieve an instantaneous tensor effect. It is the ideal treatment to prevent and correct signs of sagging, as well as to recover the beauty triangle without adding volume,” says Dr. Alicia Merino from Dermik.

Neuromodulators: If the wrinkles are soft and detected in time, they can be treated with relaxing toxins. “They relax existing lines and prevent new ones from forming. They are applied to the upper lip to treat smoker's lines and to the area before the double chin to relax the folds at the corners of the mouth downwards,” adds Visenberg.

Fractional radiofrequency. Without a doubt, the star of this device that combines microneedles with radiofrequency is Morpheus 8, but what does it achieve? “The results are amazing because it smoothes wrinkles without providing any filler. “I like to work it shallowly, about 2 millimeters, and then I complete the treatment with an exosome mask with regenerating power,” says Fabiano.

Laser: Depending on the depth of the wrinkles and how long they are installed, the CO2 laser is very effective. “It removes the most superficial layers to renew the epidermis, while regenerating the deeper layers, such as the dermis, and tightening the skin. “This way we manage to eliminate wrinkles, combat sagging and improve the quality of the skin,” concludes Fabiano.