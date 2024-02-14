A commission from the Democratic Center party, headed by its main bishops, will arrive in Washington this Wednesday afternoon with a clear objective in mind: to counterbalance the narrative that the government of President Gustavo Petro and the Historical Pact have been presenting before international organizations such as the OAS and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and other bodies of power in the capital US.

The group is led by senators Miguel Uribe, Paloma Valencia, María Fernanda Cabal and Hernán Cadavid, among others.

The agenda, which was organized in part by lawyer Víctor Mosquera (he usually represents members of this party before the inter-American system), It begins with an appointment with the Department of State and a virtual session with the Executive Secretary of the IACHR, Tania Reneaum, who is out of the city but with whom it is planned to arrange a face-to-face meeting with the IACHR commissioners in the near future.

The group has a meeting scheduled for this Thursday with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, and also meetings with members of the US Congress.

“We are heading to Washington to tell the truth that Petro is hiding. Petro is not the victim, he is the perpetrator. While strengthening criminal structures, it weakens the armed forces. He attacks the Court, persecutes journalists and stigmatizes the opposition. We defend democracy and freedom,” said Senator Uribe about the untimely trip to the US capital.

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia.

Valencia, for its part, adds that they sought the meeting with the IACHR because It cannot be that “international entities are having the idea of ​​a coup d'état when what we have in Colombia is a president putting undue pressure on the Court to elect a prosecutor from his shortlist.”

The trip takes place a week after another delegation, this time from the Historical Pact – related to the president – visited the city and these same facilities to denounce the opposite.

According to them, the investigations carried out by the prosecutor's office and the attorney general's office against the president and his entourage, as well as the limbo that has existed in the Attorney General's Office since Monday after the Supreme Court did not find a quorum to elect Francisco Barbosa's replacement , They are a rupture of the institutionality with which it is intended to give a “soft blow” to Petro to prevent him from governing.

The group has a meeting scheduled for this Thursday with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro.

But What really sparked the trip of the Democratic Center delegation is how “successful” the lobby has apparently been. what the government has been doing through its ambassador to the OAS, Luis Ernesto Vargas, and the impact that the meetings had between the members of the Pact with Almagro and the Commission.

As recalled, on Thursday of last week, just when supporters blocked the headquarters of the Supreme Court to pressure the election of a new prosecutor, Almagro published a statement on behalf of the General Secretariat in which he warned about a possible interruption of President Petro's mandate. and asked that a new prosecutor be appointed as soon as possible.

The statement provoked angry reactions, not only from the opposition but from senators like Huberto de la Calle, who responded to Almagro with a harsh letter in which he said, words more words less, that it was an insult to the country and that he should rectify it.

María Fernanda Cabal, senator of the Democratic Center. Photo: María Fernanda Cabal Press

Just 5 days later, This Tuesday, the IACHR released its own statement – also very controversial – in which it asks the Supreme Court to appoint a prosecutor as soon as possible, emphasizing that the process must be done without interference.

The statement attracted attention, since It is the first time that the IACHR decides to intervene directly to pressure for the election of a Prosecutor despite the fact that in the past there have been at least 4 interim periods in the Prosecutor's Office (one of them for 17 months) and, apparently, none of them have spoken out before.

But what most irritated those in the know is that the Commission made factual errors in its statement by maintaining, for example, that the schedule approved by the Court ordered the election of the prosecutor to be “concluded” this past December 7 when the schedule of the What the court indicated was that they would begin the election process “as of” that date.

Likewise, there was another line in the statement that caused surprise. The IACHR maintained that the election could not be held “due to the lack of a quorum and, subsequently, the lack of political agreement among the judges.”

According to Cabal, who called the IACHR an “imbeleco” that must be reformedthe Commission exceeded its functions and would be intervening in the affairs of the State with its pressure on the judicial branch to appoint an Attorney General.

On the other hand, they saw in the words of Almagro and the Commission an endorsement that seeks, precisely, to avoid a deterioration of Colombian institutions.

A group of people protest in front of the Palace of Justice for the election of the prosecutor. Photo: Milton Díaz / El Tiempo

According to the former governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga – who already met last week with Almagro and the IACHR – rather than bad faith in these agencies, what there is is disinformation. “The Historical Pact and the president have done an excellent job before these organizations selling their version of the facts. But this does not match reality and we must do a better job to show the other side of the coin,” he told this Zuluaga newspaper.

A source very close to the IACHR, consulted by this newspaper, also states that Vargas – Petro's ambassador to the OAS – has enormous credibility. within the inter-American system since he himself was commissioner of the IACHR between May 2017 and December 2019, when he replaced the until then commissioner Enrique Gil Botero, appointed at the end of the government of Juan Manuel Santos as Minister of Defense.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On X (formerly Twitter): @sergom68