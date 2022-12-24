Starting in 2023, the

Climate Change Law It requires all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to develop plans to implement the so-called Low Emission Zones (ZBE), which will prevent the access of numerous cars to the urban centers of the affected localities. These restricted traffic areas are already a reality in some cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but a few days after their entry into force in many cities, close to half of Spaniards do not know what they are.

As confirmed by a study carried out by the fleet management and corporate mobility company,

alphabet eight out of ten Spaniards are in favor of

the implementation of Low Emission Zones, although 3 out of 10 are only as long as they do not affect their mobility with their vehicle. In addition, 29% of those surveyed believe that this measure responds to political ends and 25% affirm that it pursues a collection purpose, and close to 4 out of 10 Spanish drivers do not know what environmental label their vehicle has.

As of 2023, the new Low Emission Zones will have to come into operation in

more than 150 Spanish municipalities. According to

sumautoin Spain around 11.5 million cars circulate through these towns and, of these, the measure will affect, at least, almost four million vehicles, which are those that do not have the distinctive of the

DGT. And it is that this badge, which categorizes vehicles according to their degree of pollution, will be the one that sets the standard for which vehicles can access these areas and which cannot.

In the event that we have doubts about the regulations that our car engine complies with, we must refer to the user manual, where it will appear abbreviated (EU4, for example) or consult the vehicle’s technical inspection card. With it and with the BOE we can clearly establish the label that would correspond to our car, since the Official Gazette does not speak of dates but of types of vehicle

(See Annex VIII).

Zero Label



In blue, the ZERO emissions label is for L, M1, N1, M2, M3, N2 and N3 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Registry as battery electric vehicles (BEV), extended range electric vehicle (REEV), vehicle plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) with a minimum range of 40 kilometers or fuel cell vehicles.

ECO label



In blue and green, it corresponds to M1 and N1 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Registry as plug-in hybrid vehicles with a range <40km, non-plug-in hybrid vehicles (HEV), natural gas-powered vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles. or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In any case, they must meet the criteria of label C.

M2, M3, N2 and N3 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Registry as plug-in hybrids with a range of <40 km, non-plug-in hybrids (HEV), powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas ( LPG). In any case, they must meet the criteria of label C.

Label C



It is green, and corresponds to M1 and N1 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Registry as EURO 4/IV, 5/V or 6/VI gasoline or EURO 6/VI diesel.

M2, M3, N2 and N3 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Register as Euro VI/6 gasoline or Euro VI/6 diesel.

Label B



It is yellow, and the one that will carry the M1 and N1 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Registry as gasoline EURO 3/III or Diesel EURO 4/IV or 5/V. M2, M3, N2 and N3 vehicles classified in the Vehicle Register as Euro IV/4 or V/5 gasoline or Euro IV/4 or V/5 diesel.

In order to analyze the differences in the perception and knowledge of the ZBE of citizens, depending on their place of residence,

alphabet has carried out a study based on two population samples: the citizens of

the 17 main capitals of each autonomous community and a representative sample of 100 Spanish municipalities with a population of between 50,000 and 100,000 inhabitants. As a conclusion, the study highlights that the level of knowledge of the LEZs is very similar both among the inhabitants of the main capitals and among those of the municipalities analyzed, with 55% and 50% respectively. However, despite these figures, 27.5% of those who state that they are aware of these LEZs do not know how they will affect their day-to-day lives.

Additionally, although the majority of those surveyed are in favor of the implementation of this measure, almost 3 out of 10 are as long as it does not affect mobility with their vehicle.

The implementation of these Low Emission Zones will mean that the most polluting vehicles will not be able to access the center of the cities. In Spain, with a mobile fleet whose average age

is over 13 years old, many of the vehicles that currently circulate through the center of the cities will no longer be able to do so. However, only 16% of those surveyed consider that they will have to purchase a more sustainable vehicle to access the center of their city for this reason. Of those who value this option, the majority opt for non-plug-in hybrids (33%), followed by those who would opt for a 100% electric vehicle (22%), and by those who would choose less polluting diesel or gasoline than they have. currently (18%).

Apart from the LEZs, the Spanish consider that

there are other measures to improve the air in your city. The one they perceive as most interesting, with 83%, is the promotion of public transport (free passes, more lines, greater frequency…), followed by those focused on increasing aid plans for the purchase of electric vehicles (a fifty%). Other measures also highly valued by more than 40% of those surveyed are the installation of dissuasive parking lots at the entrances to cities or increasing pedestrian areas.

Regarding the reasons that have led the Government to create ZBE, 69% of Spaniards believe that they respond to environmental reasons, followed by those who consider that its implementation is carried out to improve the health of citizens (36%). However, 29% of those surveyed stated that

This measure responds to political purposes and 25% that pursues a collection purpose.