The tunnels used by Palestinian factions to conduct operations and concealment, wage guerrilla warfare, store weapons, and hide prisoners, hindered the massive Israeli ground invasion, for fear of surprise attacks and ambushes that might be carried out against Israeli forces.

In a press conference on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said about the goal of what he called the second phase of the war, which includes ground incursions, that it was “to destroy Hamas’ ruling and military capabilities and return the hostages,” adding: “We are only at the beginning. We will destroy the enemy above The earth and beneath it.”

In order to accelerate the destruction of the tunnels with minimal losses, Israeli media said that the army has already requested Washington’s help in obtaining weapons and bombs that will help detect and destroy these tunnels from the air and land.

Regarding the size of these tunnels, and the danger they pose to Israeli soldiers if they enter Gaza on the ground, military expert Jamal Al-Rifai says to Sky News Arabia:

• They are tunnels dug underground at depths ranging from 11 to 40 metres.

• It is considered a city under the Gaza Strip, used for living purposes, and has a communications network, training sites, and warehouses for missiles and weapons.

• The number of openings for these tunnels is estimated at hundreds, and it is said that there is no main street in the Gaza Strip that does not have a tunnel opening.

• In the last major Israeli incursion in 2006, Hamas members emerged from the tunnels, set up ambushes, kidnapped soldiers, and hid them inside the tunnels.

• Everyone knows the circumstances of the capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, and how Hamas was able to hide him for a long time inside the tunnels (the movement captured him in 2006, and he was exchanged with Palestinian prisoners in 2011).

• Tunnels are the only weapon in the hands of Palestinian factions capable of wreaking havoc on the Israeli army inside the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the weapons that Israel will use in its effort to destroy the tunnel network, despite its complexity, Al-Rifai says:

• Since the beginning of the October 7 crisis, Israel has been preparing for a ground attack to destroy the tunnels, and we noticed that it used smart bombs that Washington had refused to provide it with in the past. These bombs have two types of warheads, the first is destructive, and the second works to breach fortifications and concrete.

• These bombs can penetrate 3 layers of concrete before exploding, and are effective against tunnels.

• We also noticed Israel’s reliance on rebound or seismic bombs, which tamper with the Earth’s outer crust by emitting huge recoil waves like an earthquake, causing strong vibration of the targeted building or tunnel, tampering with its foundations and causing it to collapse.

• This bomb is launched from warplanes, and may be launched from tanks and artillery.

• Sponge bombs that have not been used before, are not well known, and may have been made specifically to serve Israel.

• These bombs are non-explosive, and their method of operation is very complex. They contain chemicals inside them, with a separator between them. Once the bomb is activated, this separator is removed. The chemicals merge, and the bomb produces a massive foam or sponge-like substance that blocks the openings of the tunnels and turns into a solid substance that is difficult to remove.

• Israeli soldiers fire these bombs, as do tank guns, and the matter here depends on a high intelligence ability to detect these openings.

• Israel also provided its soldiers with nerve gas bombs, even though they are internationally banned, as one gram of this gas is capable of killing an adult in seconds.

• Israel plans to pump this gas into the tunnels, and it also plans to use water to flood them.

• There are doubts, of course, about Israel’s ability to cause the complete destruction of these tunnels, as this requires complete ground control over the Gaza Strip, and over the course of many years Israel has not been able to eliminate this network of tunnels, which have continued to expand and inflate throughout the past years.