With their rocket salvoes against Israel, the radical Islamist movement Hamas wants to impose itself as the leader of the Palestinian cause. The Hebrew state, in turn, seeks to eliminate the group’s influence by attacking its infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. The conflict escalates and the unknown is how far it will go.

Here, some keys to a conflict that has already left more than a hundred dead in five days and causes alarm in the international community

The clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces on the Esplanade of the Mosques in East Jerusalem turned into a conflict between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, into tensions in mixed cities where Arabs and Jews coexist on Israeli soil and in violent riots in the occupied West Bank.

The military escalation between Israel and Hamas, with Israeli bombardments against the Gaza Strip and rockets fired from the enclave towards Israeli territory, at the moment it has already left more than 130 dead, the majority Palestinians, among them dozens of children.

On the Israeli side, this Saturday the victims were at least ten, including a minor and a soldier.

Rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza wrecked Ramat Gan and other cities in Israel. Photo: EFE

Hamas’s plans

Hamas “tries to position itself as the main guarantor of the safeguarding of the Palestinians and especially Jerusalem, which is quite new in relation to what we had seen previously”, considers Leïla Seurat, researcher at the Observatory of Arab and Muslim Worlds (OMAM) from the Free University of Brussels (ULB).

“Clearly, he is trying to undermine (Palestinian president) Mahmoud Abbas, who is already very weakened, but more generally, he feels that there are things that are evolving from a Palestinian point of view,” he tells AFP.

In recent months, Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip, and Fatah, the secular party of Mahmoud Abbas, based in the occupied West Bank, had agreed on a roadmap to reconcile after more than a decade of divisions.

This reconciliation went through elections scheduled this May. But Abbas postponed the elections without a new date, claiming that Israel, which controls East Jerusalem, did not authorize elections for Palestinians in the Holy City. And Hamas, which wanted to strengthen its legitimacy at the polls, was outraged by the move.

Shocks in Jerusalem

Almost simultaneously, clashes broke out in Jerusalem, the result of demonstrations in the wake of the threat of expulsion of Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers in a neighborhood of the city.

Hamas, in reality, “does not control this uprising, they themselves are overwhelmed,” but they want to try to “capture it,” says Seurat. And “they have used a military means to place themselves in the center of the protection of the Palestinians of Jerusalem,” adds the researcher.

Already from the first rockets launched from Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of having crossed “a red line”.

But the army did not limit itself to retaliatory shelling, as it usually does, but launched a terrible offensive against the enclave, where two million people live under the Israeli blockade.

Destroy the infrastructure of extremists

Israel’s missile defense system intercepts a missile launched from the Gaza Strip over Tel Aviv this Saturday. Photo: AFP

For Yaakov Amidror, Netanyahu’s former national security adviser, “Israel has to show Hamas that it cannot impose anything on it”, and for that it must not only “destroy the capacities and infrastructure” of the extremist group but it has to “kill “to their leaders, he told AFP.

“The efforts (seek) to kill the maximum number of Hamas members and mainly technical experts” in rockets and drones, he adds.

This week, the Israeli army launched targeted attacks against many technical officials of the Islamist group, from commanders to engineers and specialists in the manufacture of drones.

“This impacts in the long term the ability of the movement to produce weapons,” notes an Israeli military source.

The risks

The “Iron Dome” anti-missile system intercepted most of the projectiles, a device that saves the army time, estimates Amidror.

“It will last between 10 and 50 days … in the end, everything that Hamas symbolizes as a government in Gaza will be destroyed,” he says.

For Naji Shurab, professor of Political Science at the Islamic University of Gaza, Israel wants to “weaken” Hamas and “consolidate” the division between Palestinian factions.

“But it is a dangerous game, because it is possible that the uprising will spread to the West Bank and end the Palestinian Authority” of Abbas, which would further depress the situation of the Palestinians.

Source: AFP

