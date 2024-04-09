Insignia OPCs have become really cheap.

There are some cars that you always keep an eye on. Just because you like them. At the time, the undersigned did this with the Opel Insignia OPC. A fast variant of the successor to the Vectra. Strangely enough, there was no Insignia OPC, but an (even) heavier and thirstier Audi A6 3.0T.

And yet it always continues to itch. A few years ago you could get a nice one from Germany for 15 grand. But now you can pick them up in our own country for considerably less! Potjandrie, these are prizes that make you happy. The cheapest two SEEM interesting, but have yet to be introduced. One even from Switzerland (there will be VAT and import costs on top of the regular import costs) and the other from Germany.

Fat!

But this neat copy is located in the Netherlands. It's not even like the car has been around the world a hundred times. The odometer reads a modest 140,213 km. A more than neat condition for a car from 2010. You can enjoy it for a very long time.

The copy in question is black in color and has completely silver 20-inch alloy wheels. That looks better than the very Tokkie-esque bi-color. Furthermore, the design is exactly how you want it. So with those enormous Recaro shell seats (with leather upholstery). The car is also equipped with a manual gearbox. Later an automatic became available and perhaps it fits the character of the car better, but a manual gearbox has more cachet.

Insignia OPCs are really cheap

It's also a station wagon. Something that you also want, just like that panoramic roof. Just a nice full station with a powerful engine. In this case a 2.8 V6 with turbo. This is good for no less than 325 hp and 430 Nm. Unlike its predecessor (the Vectra OPC), the Insignia OPC has all-wheel drive.

In short, a very thick and powerful 'Wagon with thick equipment. What more could one want? Precisely. The asking price of all this is a very reasonable 10,995 euros. And no, it's not that the rest of the Insignia OPCs are much more expensive. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

Check out the driving test with the Opel Insignia OPC below:

