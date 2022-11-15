The geomagnetic storms also known as magnetic storms are temporary disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere and are produced by external effects on our planet. These occur after a sudden increase in the particles emitted during a solar eruption that reaches the Earth’s magnetic field.

Geomagnetic storms occur all over the planet, however, the amplitudes in which they occur are different.

According to the INational Geographic Institute of Spaingeomantic storms have a close relationship with the Sun, as this gigantic star continuously emits particles known as SOLAR WIND They frequently reach Earth, but are deflected by our planet’s magnetic shielding.

Although the Sun has constant activity, this luminous star presents an activity that varies during a period of 11 years, which is called the solar cycle and is qualified in relation to the number of detected sunspots that can be detected by special telescopes.

Although the effects of low-magnitude geomagnetic storms do not put humans at risk, they usually manifest as Aurora Borealis in the northern hemisphere and Aurora Australis in the southern hemisphere.

It may interest you:

The Auroras are produced by the interaction of solar particles with our planet’s atmosphere, because when a large number of particles arrive, our planet’s magnetic field tries to divert them, but some of them finally cross in areas close to the magnetic poles and they come into contact with the upper layers of our atmosphere which, in relation to oxygen or nitrogen gases, is the color with which the auroras will be seen.