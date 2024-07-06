The French team reaches the semi-finals of the Euro 2024 thanks to their success in the quarter-finals this Friday evening against Portugal (0-0 / 5-3 on penalties). A success that allows Les Bleus to get a little closer to the supreme title.
In the semi-finals, the Tricolores will have to eliminate Spain to reach the final. Despite a disappointing tournament overall, Didier Deschamps’ players will have their chances in this match. According to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, the 2018 world champions have a 29.37% chance of winning this European Nations Championship.
We know the lineup for the first semi-final of this Euro 2024. This Tuesday, July 9, the French national team will face Spain for a place in the final on Sunday 14 in Berlin. A match that promises to be an indecisive one between two teams that can hurt their opponents.
If the French team seems the favorite for this part, La Red has the advantage in head-to-head matches against the Blues. Spain has won 16 times against the Tricolores compared to 13 French victories on the other side (seven draws).
On the other hand, Didier Deschamps’ men won the last meeting on October 10, 2021 during the Nations League final with a score of 2 goals to 1.
