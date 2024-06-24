In recent years, research has shown that many offset projects are ineffective, to say the least. But people keep flying. A lot. And the planet continues to warm. A lot.

A carbon offset is a credit one can purchase to offset their emissions, funding a project that will remove or store the same amount of carbon dioxide somewhere else, often by planting or preserving trees.

That, at least, is the idea. But many scientists oppose it on the grounds that we need to drastically reduce emissions, not simply try to offset them.

“Offsetting is a misnomer,” said Barbara Haya, director of the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project at the University of California, Berkeley. “It creates a fiction that you can fly and emit greenhouse gases and just pay these cheap credits and that erases your impact.”

About $1.7 billion in carbon credits were issued worldwide last year, accounting firm KPMG reports.

But Haya has been studying offsets for more than 20 years and said the results are discouraging. “Most credits do not represent the amount of emissions reductions they claim,” she said. Others yield no measurable benefit.

This is because it is difficult to measure the carbon captured, for example, by planting a tree. Would that tree have been planted anyway? What happens if that tree then burns?

John Sterman, director of the Climate Pathways Project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said that for an offset to be legitimate, the results of a project must be verifiable, immediate and lasting. They must also be “additional”—they would not have occurred without the offset funding. Very few projects meet all of these criteria, he said.

The aviation industry seems to be waking up to this. United Airlines’ CEO called most compensation a “fraud,” and Delta’s sustainability chief said the company had “moved away” from compensation. Instead, both companies have committed to sustainable jet fuel and other means of decarbonization.

Experts say the best solution is to fly less. And when flying, choose economy class. Because premium seats take up more space, passengers occupying them generate up to four times more emissions.

On the rare occasions it flies, Haya has committed to donating $1,000 per ton emitted to environmental organizations instead of purchasing offsets. And Sterman has chosen to add solar panels to her house and buy an electric car.

“It may seem like doing that is more expensive or more difficult, but it is not,” he said. “Because the money you are spending on compensation is actually of no use.”