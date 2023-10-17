In an offensive carried out last week, the Israel Defense Forces dropped bombs known as “bunker buster” against positions of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, aiming to destroy the extensive network of underground tunnels that the terrorist organization has built under the city.

The Israeli attack was revealed through a video circulating on social media. In it, it is possible to see smoke rising in a similar way to chimneys after bomb explosions. This happens because bomb detonations “bunker buster” occurs a few meters deep.

The Israeli offensive highlighted one of the country’s main strategies to target Hamas’ underground structures. One of the declared objectives of Israeli forces is to destroy the complex network of tunnels dubbed by Israeli authorities as the “Gaza Metro”, which functions as a true underground city built by terrorists.

These tunnels are generally used by Hamas terrorists to smuggle weapons and supplies. They are also used to store artillery and serve as hiding places and rapid movement zones for members of the terrorist group.

“The leaders [do braço armado do Hamas] they hide there, having command and control centers, using them for transportation and lines of communication. They [os túneis subterrâneos] are equipped with electricity, lighting and railway tracks, [o que] allows greater mobility and staying capacity [no local],” Daphné Richemond-Barak, a professor at Reichman University in Israel and an expert on underground warfare, told BBC.

The Israel Defense Forces claim that Gaza’s underground network has dozens of access points distributed throughout the region. According to the military, many of these tunnel entrances are located near civilian homes.

A representative of the Israel Defense Forces stated on Thursday (12) that the eradication of these tunnels is one of the main goals of the Israeli air strikes being carried out against Gaza.

“Think of the Gaza Strip as one layer for civilians and another layer for Hamas. We are seeking to reach this second layer built by Hamas,” he declared.

In the following text, we will present some information about the bombs “bunker buster”.

What are bombs?bunker buster”?

The bombsbunker buster” are designed to penetrate underground or reinforced structures, such as bunkers, shelters or tunnels, such as those used by Hamas. They have a resistant structure, which is usually produced with high-quality steel or tungsten alloys (an extremely hard metal), which can pierce concrete, soil or even rock before detonating an explosive charge inside the target structure. Some bombs “bunker buster” they use a jet or rocket propulsion system to increase their speed and ground penetration power.

Origin

The bombsbunker buster”

They originate from World War II, when several countries developed bombs capable of hitting fortified or underground targets. At that time, Nazi Germany used artillery shells called Röchling, which were based on the theory of increasing sectional density to improve penetration at the time of impact. The United Kingdom, in turn, used bombs called

Tallboy It is grand slamwhich were designed to cause artificial earthquakes by creating underground caverns beneath the target.

The United States used bombs called Disneyassisted by rockets to increase their speed and strength at the time of impact.

After World War II, bombsbunker buster” have evolved to become even more sophisticated and powerful. During the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union carried out studies to create nuclear versions of these bombs, which could cause even more destruction in underground installations protected by thick layers of concrete and steel.

In our era, bombs “bunker buster” They are mainly used to attack targets such as weapons depots, power plants, bridges, tunnels and nuclear installations. They are launched by fighters, fighter planes or bombers, and can be guided by inertial navigation systems, GPS or laser.

Below we will list some of the bombs “bunker buster” best known today.

BLU-109

It is a bomb that weighs 907 kg and has been used by the United States since the 1991 Gulf War. It is lined with hardened steel that can penetrate up to 2 meters of reinforced concrete.

GBU-28

It is a 2-ton bomb used by the United States since the 1991 Gulf War. This weapon is coated with reinforced steel and can penetrate up to 7 meters of reinforced concrete or 30 meters of earth. It was first used to attack a bunker underground in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, in 1991.

The first versions of the GBU-28 bomb were developed in just three weeks using scrap cannon parts and available materials. The speed of production was to meet an urgent US need during the Gulf War: destroying the underground command centers of Iraqi forces.

Israel has several bombs “bunker buster” GBU-28, which may be currently being used to destroy tunnels created by Hamas terrorists under Gaza City.

GBU-43/B MOAB

This is a bomb that weighs 9 tons and has been used by the United States since 2003. The GBU-43 is nicknamed the “mother of all bombs” because of its enormous explosive power. It is not designed to penetrate deep into the ground, but rather to cause a devastating shock wave over a large surface area. It was first used to attack an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan in 2017.

GBU-57A/B MOP

It is a 13-ton bomb used by Americans since 2012. It is considered one of the largest and most powerful bombs.”bunker buster” of the world. It is coated with a special alloy of steel and tungsten that can penetrate up to 61 meters of reinforced concrete or 40 meters of solid rock. It was designed to attack targets such as Iran’s Fordow nuclear complex, which is located under a mountain.

Cost

The cost of pumps “bunker buster” It varies according to its size, type and quantity. A BLU-109 bomb can cost around US$14,000 (R$70,000), while a GBU-57A/B MOP bomb can cost around US$3.5 million (R$17.8 million). The bombsbunker buster” They are considered strategic and tactical weapons, as they can neutralize high-value targets and make it difficult for the enemy to defend themselves.