The political crisis in Venezuela has put pressure on Brazil, especially President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who has a historical connection with Chavismo, to take a position on the fraudulent election of dictator Nicolás Maduro. Almost two months after the elections in which Maduro claims to have been reelected, the Itamaraty has yet to officially take a position on the autocrat’s continued power. While Lula avoids criticizing the Venezuelan dictator, analysts explain what Brazil’s diplomatic alternatives are from now on.

The new term of the president-elect in Venezuela begins in January and until then, according to analysts heard by People’s GazetteBrazil must adopt a position on the election results. Among the possibilities, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry can expressly position itself – recognizing Maduro as president or not –, or maintain the silence adopted until now, and this recognition happen tacitly, that is, maintaining diplomatic relations without discussing the legitimacy of Maduro’s election.

Express recognition of a government occurs through diplomatic channels, through a note issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – as China and Russia did with Venezuela. In the case of tacit recognition, there is no public manifestation, its understanding is “implicit” from the moment the country maintains relations and embassies in the country, and as long as there is no rupture of relations between both countries.

“Brazil is not necessarily discussing the legitimacy of the Maduro government. If Brazil does not recognize its legitimacy, but recognizes that it is a de facto government, it has a tacit recognition,” explains Vitélio Brustolin, PhD in Public Policy, Strategy and Development and researcher at Harvard University. In other words, relations between the two countries are maintained without the need to recognize the legitimacy of Maduro as president of Venezuela, but with the understanding that this is the government that represents its country in international relations.

Another option for Brazil in the face of the crisis in Venezuela is to break off relations. This possibility has already been rejected by Lula. “It is not in the interest of the Brazilian government, at this time, to break off diplomatic relations with Venezuela. It is in its interest to try to mediate the situation, especially considering the Venezuelan population that is entering the country,” Brustolin adds.

Diplomats from the Itamaraty Palace have already made the same point. For them, Venezuela’s isolation is detrimental to the region as a whole and, consequently, to Brazil as well. The search for a peaceful solution, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to restore stability in the country. “It is not in the interest of a sanctioned country in the region,” an official from the ministry said privately to People’s Gazette. Lula has on several occasions stated that he is against “unilateral sanctions”, arguing that they only “harm the people” of the country that is the target of the sanction.

The position adopted by Lula and the Itamaraty, however, has not been able to help resolve the Venezuelan crisis. In this scenario, the imposition of sanctions, such as those imposed by the United States and the nations of the European Union, may be the only viable alternative to pressure Caracas financially and weaken the Maduro regime. However, the support of other dictatorships for the Chavista leader, such as Russia and China, may frustrate this effort by the Western powers.

Brazil’s silence on Venezuela puts its leadership in South America in question

Among the alternatives presented by analysts interviewed for this report, the assessment is that the Lula government will probably choose to maintain relations with Venezuela but without expressing support for the country’s electoral process. The so-called tacit recognition of the Venezuelan government, despite appearing to be the most viable solution in light of the country’s crisis, represents a negative scenario for Brazil.

Professor Elton Gomes, from the Political Science department at the Federal University of Piauí (UFPI), believes that by avoiding an express position and maintaining relations with Caracas, the country is putting its regional leadership at risk, demonstrating the difficulty and inability to find a solution to the political crisis in Venezuela.

“The Brazilian positioning generates ambiguity and has allowed interpretations, even causing Brazil’s stance, as a regional hegemon, to be questioned. The fact that the hegemon, the most powerful country in the region, does not take a position, opens a dangerous gap for questioning”, points out Gomes.

The Lula government tried to use its close ties with the Chavista regime to broker a solution for the neighboring country, but was unsuccessful. Along with Colombia, the countries have maintained contact with Maduro and members of the opposition to seek a peaceful solution to the impasse in Caracas, but the Venezuelan autocrat does not appear willing to give up power.

The presidential elections in Venezuela took place on July 28, and the country’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced, after 80% of the votes had been counted, the victory of Nicolás Maduro. The announcement of the autocrat’s reelection was made without supporting voting data, and since then, the opposition has been contesting the result. Diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, the main opposition candidate in the election, claims to be the true winner of the race and accuses Maduro of manipulating the electoral process.

Since the opposition began to contest the results, Nicolás Maduro’s regime has begun to persecute opponents and protesters in the country. Earlier this month, the Venezuelan justice system issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo González, who fled the country and sought asylum in Spain.

In a statement released by the Itamaraty Palace, the Brazilian and Colombian governments expressed concern about the arrest warrant against González, differing from other South American nations that vehemently condemned the measure.

Still, days after the statement, the Maduro regime revoked the authorization that had kept the Argentine embassy in Venezuela under Brazilian custody since the expulsion of the Argentine diplomatic corps from Venezuela in early August. Over the weekend, Venezuelan forces set up a siege on the site, which serves as a refuge for six opponents of the regime. For Elton Gomes, a professor at UFPI, this movement can already be interpreted as a challenge to Brazil’s regional hegemony. The military action at the Argentine embassy was ended only after González was exiled.

The legitimacy of the Maduro regime is questionable for Brazilian diplomatic guidelines

According to Vitélio Brustolin, a professor at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), there are also guidelines for government recognition adopted by Brazilian diplomacy. In this sense, when discussing the legitimacy of a government, it is necessary to analyze some characteristics. They are:

the real existence of a government accepted and obeyed by the people;

the stability of this government;

the acceptance by this government of responsibility for the international obligations of the respective state.

The analyst points out that these characteristics are questionable when analyzing the current government of Venezuela. “There is a government in Venezuela, but is it accepted? That is questionable. First, there is no way to prove that it was elected and second, it is obeyed because it imposes force. In other words, it is an oppressive government and people obey it because they are afraid,” analyzes Vitélio.

The described stability, according to the expert, is also questionable. “The government has the Armed Forces on its side and remains in power due to the coalition with the Army,” he points out. Proportionally, the Venezuelan army has the most generals in the world. Analysts see this practice as a way for Nicolás Maduro to maintain his title as president, which prevents a coup and his overthrow from power.

In the third and final point, Vitélio highlights Caracas’s evident lack of commitment to its international obligations with, for example, the Organization of American States (OAS) and even with Brazil, since the country has a debt of almost US$ 2 billion with the Brazilian coffers and there is no forecast for payment. It is also worth remembering that Venezuela was suspended from Mercosur four years after admission, due to the failure to fulfill its commitments to the bloc and for “rupture of the democratic order.”

Maduro may decide to break with Brazil

Another possibility is that Nicolás Maduro may decide to break with Brazil. According to analysts interviewed for the report, the autocrat may not interpret Lula’s lack of explicit support well and decide to break off.

The PT member has come out in defense of Nicolás Maduro on several occasions over the past year. On one occasion, he even stated that Maduro’s dictatorial regime was nothing more than a “narrative.” The statement drew criticism, including from allies. In recent months, after the degradation seen in the country’s most recent electoral process, Lula has begun to change his tone, albeit subtly.

This change did not please the dictator. Even during the electoral campaign in Venezuela, the Chavista criticized Lula and Brazil. The Brazilian avoided commenting on the attacks and, more recently, called Maduro’s government a “regime with an authoritarian bias.”

Added to this is Lula’s loss of influence in the Chavista regime. The PT member had a close relationship with Hugo Chávez and advised him on sensitive issues. Lula, however, no longer has the same importance for Maduro, just as Brazil does for Venezuela, which limits the PT member’s influence over the Venezuelan and could open the way for a break.