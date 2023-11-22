From one moment to the next, the situation in Boca was transformed and took a 180-degree turn after the loss in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense, in extra time, 2-1. This drop in definition caused the departure of Jorge Almirón, who was always in the center of the scene due to his poor performance, and Mariano Herrón took over until the end of the season.
One of the most anticipated matches in this part of the calendar was the semifinal, against Estudiantes de la Plata, of the Argentine Cup since this was the most accessible way to qualify for the 2024 edition of the highest South American continental tournament. In the match that was played at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium there were a huge number of condiments such as expulsions and controversial plays as well as goals but the final result ended in favor of Eduardo Domínguez’s team 3-2 with scores from Guido Carillo, Mauro Boselli and Nicolás Figal against while for Xeneize it was Miguel Merentiel who scored both goals.
Now, the chances of entering the 2024 Copa Libertadores are less and less but it depends on the result of the last match of the League Cup despite the fact that it has already been eliminated from the fight to enter the Quarterfinals but can enter through the annual table. The domestic tournament has just one date left and this is the match:
Sunday, November 26 – Godoy Cruz vs Boca – Date 14 – League Cup
Everything seems to indicate that it will be Boca’s last match for the League Cup since the classification is very complicated. In addition, the Mendoza team is one of the direct rivals in the fight to qualify for the 2024 Copa Libertadores through the annual table.
